trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

Cuba: US nuclear-powered submarine at Guantanamo a provocation

by Brad Dress - 07/12/23 10:24 AM ET
by Brad Dress - 07/12/23 10:24 AM ET
AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa, File

Cuba on Tuesday said the docking of a nuclear-powered submarine at Guantanamo Bay last week was a “provocative escalation” from the U.S., and officials in Washington dismissed the incident as a routine and scheduled stop.

The Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the American submarine arrived at the naval base in Guantanamo Bay, a piece of U.S. territory, on July 5 and remained there until July 8.

“The presence of a nuclear submarine there at this moment makes it imperative to wonder what is the military reason behind this action in this peaceful region of the world, what target is it aiming at and what is the strategic purpose it pursues,” Cuban officials said in a statement.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said at a Tuesday briefing that the U.S. does not discuss the movement of military assets.

But Miller stressed the U.S. “will continue to fly and sail and otherwise move military assets wherever it is appropriate to do so under international law.”

A U.S. defense official told The Associated Press that a Navy submarine made a scheduled logistics stop at Guantanamo Bay before heading over for a maritime exercise, UNITAS.

Cuba also called for the U.S. to relinquish its control over Guantanamo Bay, which it considers an illegal occupation. Washington has permanently leased the territory from Havana since 1903.

U.S.-Cuba relations have historically been low but have soured in recent weeks amid reports that China has hosted a spy base in the island nation since 2019.

Tuesday was marked by the second anniversary of the historic Cuba protests, which saw thousands of Cubans speak out against an ongoing economic crisis.

The U.S. operates a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines.

This year, the Biden administration announced a deal, known as AUKUS, to provide Australia with nuclear-powered submarines. Washington also plans to send a nuclear-armed submarine to South Korea for the first time since 1981.

Tags Biden administration Cuba Guantanamo Bay Matthew Miller Matthew Miller Nuclear-powered submarine US-Cuba relations

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Defense News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. MyPillow auctions off equipment amid ‘massive cancellation,’ CEO Lindell ...
  2. FBI Director Wray addressess extremism, FISA concerns at House Judiciary: live ...
  3. Trump puts Iowa victory at risk with attack on GOP governor
  4. Democratic jitters grow over Cornel West's third-party bid
  5. Liberal justices caught up in Supreme Court ethics scrutiny
  6. Tuberville’s white nationalism comments trigger GOP uproar 
  7. Russian troops are battling high and drunk: It’s nothing new
  8. Democrats demand GOP turn over info on indicted think-tank leader, ‘patient ...
  9. Five things to know about UPS strike as Teamsters contract talks fail
  10. The Memo: Trump delaying tactic on trial could scramble 2024 race
  11. Watch live: FBI Director Wray testifies before House Judiciary Committee
  12. Biden’s life expectancy — and its implications
  13. Colorado governor writes open letter to Taylor Swift ahead of Denver shows
  14. Manchin to join No Labels’s NH town hall amid third-party speculation
  15. DOJ asks appeals court to block Trump deposition in Strzok, Page suits
  16. Justice Alito: States don’t always know what’s best for children
  17. Teamsters president rips UPS, joins Twitter pile-on amid strike threat
  18. Texas GOP lawmaker threatens to vote ‘no’ on advancing annual defense bill 
Load more