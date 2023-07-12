trending:

Defense

G7 outlines long-term Ukraine security guarantee

by Brett Samuels - 07/12/23 11:15 AM ET
U.S. President Joe Biden gives remarks at the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

The United States and its Group of Seven (G7) partners on Wednesday announced a joint declaration outlining plans to negotiate long-term security agreements with Ukraine.

The leaders from the G7, which is comprised of the U.S., Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy and Canada, announced they would launch separate negotiations with Ukrainian leadership to formalize security arrangements with Ukraine.

The announcement came at the end of the NATO Summit in Lithuania, where support for Ukraine as it nears the 18-month mark of fighting invading Russian forces was at the top of the agenda.

“The long-term commitments we’re making are backed up by the notion that in the meantime, we’re going to provide security to Ukraine for its needs and against any aggression that may occur,” President Biden said. “Our support will last long into the future.”

The bilateral negotiations between Ukraine and each G7 nation are meant to ensure Ukraine has a sustainable military force capable of defending its territory and deterring future Russian aggression. 

The security commitments included military equipment across land, air and sea, and support to further develop Ukraine’s industrial defense base. 

The negotiations will also aim to strengthen Ukraine’s economic stability and aid in reconstruction efforts, as well as provide technical and financial support as the Ukrainian government deals with the immediate fallout of Russia’s invasion.

Zelensky expressed his appreciation for the commitments from allies on Wednesday.

The joint declaration was announced one day after Zelensky had openly expressed frustration about the skepticism from Biden and some other world leaders about Ukraine joining NATO, a move Biden has said should wait until after the war with Russia has ended.

The U.S. has already allocated billions of dollars in military and financial support to Ukraine in the year and a half since Russia invaded, and Biden has pledged his administration will support the Ukrainians for as long as it takes to end the war.

