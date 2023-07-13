House takes up hot-button amendments to defense bill: live coverage

The House on Thursday is set to take up a series of hot-button amendments to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

After initially expecting the battle to stretch into next week, the House Rules Committee met overnight Wednesday to approve a rule that makes 80 amendments in order, adding to the nearly 300 other noncontroversial amendments that were approved for floor consideration Wednesday.

Those more controversial amendments include proposals on Ukraine funding, the Pentagon’s abortion policy and more social issues pushed by the party’s right flank — all of which could severely complicate House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) task of securing final passage of the annual $886 billion defense bill.

Follow along with live updates below.