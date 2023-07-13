Tuberville speaks with Biden defense chief amid hold on military confirmations

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) spoke with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Thursday as he continues his months-long hold on hundreds of military nominations, the Pentagon confirmed.

At Austin’s request, the two spoke briefly to “discuss the unprecedented blanket hold the senator has placed on hundreds of general officer and flag officer nominees at the Department of Defense,” Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters.

During the call, Austin explained to Tuberville the “impact the holds are having to military readiness and uncertainty in the force,” the spokesman said.

Tuberville, meanwhile, reportedly said he was grateful for the “cordial and productive conversation” and looks forward to further talks.

The two agreed to speak again next week, Ryder noted.

Tuberville has held firm since March on his block of more than 250 military promotions and nominations in the Senate, saying he is protesting the Pentagon’s policy to reimburse service members who travel across state lines to obtain an abortion.

Among the blocks is the next Marine Corps commandant, leaving the service without a confirmed leader in place for the first time in more than a century.

The action also has a “domino effect” on service members because the U.S. military’s force management is predicated on senior leaders retiring to allow lower officers to be promoted to key positions, Ryder said.

When promotions stagnate, it impacts the families of service members awaiting updates regarding new assignments, “which then gets into questions about things like housing, schools, other aspects associated with a move,” he added.

President Biden, Austin, former defense officials and congressional lawmakers have all warned that holding up the confirmations and promotions is damaging to national security and have called for Tuberville to end his hold.

Biden earlier Thursday called Tuberville’s blocks a “bizarre” position that is “jeopardizing U.S. security.”

And Austin, speaking to CNN’s Wolf Blitzer earlier in the day, said Tuberville “needs to lift the holds.”

“This is a national security issue. It’s a readiness issue. And we shouldn’t kid ourselves. I think any member of the Senate Armed Services Committee knows that,” Austin said.

Ryder said Austin will “continue to engage with the senator and his staff, and we’re hopeful that there can be a resolution soon.”

The call between the Pentagon chief and the Alabama senator came after earlier reports that Tuberville had rebuffed a call from Austin, telling Fox News he has “been on the run” and out of the office most of the day.

“I’ll talk to him. I’ve got his cell number,” he said, adding he would discuss his military holds and the issue “ain’t going nowhere. They have all kinds of problems.”

Before Thursday, Austin last spoke to Tuberville at the end of March.