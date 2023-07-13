trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

Tuberville speaks with Biden defense chief amid hold on military confirmations

by Ellen Mitchell - 07/13/23 4:16 PM ET
by Ellen Mitchell - 07/13/23 4:16 PM ET
Lloyd Austin and Tommy Tuberville
Greg Nash, The Hill
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.)

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) spoke with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Thursday as he continues his months-long hold on hundreds of military nominations, the Pentagon confirmed.

At Austin’s request, the two spoke briefly to “discuss the unprecedented blanket hold the senator has placed on hundreds of general officer and flag officer nominees at the Department of Defense,” Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters.  

During the call, Austin explained to Tuberville the “impact the holds are having to military readiness and uncertainty in the force,” the spokesman said.

Tuberville, meanwhile, reportedly said he was grateful for the “cordial and productive conversation” and looks forward to further talks.

The two agreed to speak again next week, Ryder noted. 

Tuberville has held firm since March on his block of more than 250 military promotions and nominations in the Senate, saying he is protesting the Pentagon’s policy to reimburse service members who travel across state lines to obtain an abortion.

Among the blocks is the next Marine Corps commandant, leaving the service without a confirmed leader in place for the first time in more than a century.

The action also has a “domino effect” on service members because the U.S. military’s force management is predicated on senior leaders retiring to allow lower officers to be promoted to key positions, Ryder said. 

When promotions stagnate, it impacts the families of service members awaiting updates regarding new assignments, “which then gets into questions about things like housing, schools, other aspects associated with a move,” he added. 

President Biden, Austin, former defense officials and congressional lawmakers have all warned that holding up the confirmations and promotions is damaging to national security and have called for Tuberville to end his hold.

Biden earlier Thursday called Tuberville’s blocks a “bizarre” position that is “jeopardizing U.S. security.” 

And Austin, speaking to CNN’s Wolf Blitzer earlier in the day, said Tuberville “needs to lift the holds.” 

“This is a national security issue. It’s a readiness issue. And we shouldn’t kid ourselves. I think any member of the Senate Armed Services Committee knows that,” Austin said.  

Ryder said Austin will “continue to engage with the senator and his staff, and we’re hopeful that there can be a resolution soon.” 

The call between the Pentagon chief and the Alabama senator came after earlier reports that Tuberville had rebuffed a call from Austin, telling Fox News he has “been on the run” and out of the office most of the day. 

“I’ll talk to him. I’ve got his cell number,” he said, adding he would discuss his military holds and the issue “ain’t going nowhere. They have all kinds of problems.” 

Before Thursday, Austin last spoke to Tuberville at the end of March. 

Tags Joe Biden Lloyd Austin military promotions and nominations Pat Ryder pentagon Tommy Tuberville Tuberville

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Defense News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Legal experts see strong potential for Trump charges in Jan. 6 probe
  2. ‘Historically strong’ El Niño possible: What it means for winter
  3. MyPillow auctions off equipment amid ‘massive cancellation,’ CEO Lindell ...
  4. Democrat asks Jordan to tell GOP lawmaker to ‘shut up’ during heated FTC ...
  5. NATO delivers gut punch to Putin
  6. House voting on first set of hot-button amendments to defense bill: live ...
  7. Putin ‘already lost’ war in Ukraine, Biden says
  8. Congressional Black Caucus vows to oppose Senate Judiciary’s consideration of ...
  9. Trump-aligned super PAC paid Melania Trump $155K in 2021
  10. A historical low point for the Supreme Court
  11. Liberal justices caught up in Supreme Court ethics scrutiny
  12. Tornado near O’Hare disrupts hundreds of Chicago flights 
  13. China raises alarm over eastward NATO ‘expansion’
  14. 5 things to know about UPS strike as Teamsters contract talks fail
  15. Oppenheimer exits: Damon, Blunt, Murphy walk out of premiere as strike starts
  16. Banks are bailing on small mortgages, driving buyers to risky alternatives
  17. White House warns reporter he may lose press pass over continued interruptions
  18. CNN apologizes for misgendering trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney
Load more