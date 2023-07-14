trending:

Defense

House passes defense bill in big win for McCarthy, House GOP

by Ellen Mitchell - 07/14/23 11:05 AM ET
The House on Friday approved the annual defense policy bill in a 219-210 vote after it was loaded up with conservative amendments in a big win for Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and his Republican conference.

The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) was widely opposed by Democrats, an unusual outcome for the annual legislation which routinely enjoys broad bipartisan support.

Democrats rejected the measure after amendments were added to limit the ability of women in the armed forces to get an abortion, and to crack down on diversity initiatives as well as efforts to provide gender-affirming care for transgender people.

The addition of those amendments on the floor had cast the bill’s future in doubt, especially after amendments backed by some conservatives to cut back on U.S. support for Ukraine had been blocked.

But the House Freedom Caucus leaders backed the bill, and it ended up getting approved by the House with the support of a handful of moderate Democrats: Reps. Don Davis (N.C.), Jared Golden (Maine), Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez (Wash.) and Gabe Vasquez (N.M.).

Republican Reps. Andy Biggs (Ariz.), Ken Buck (Colo.), Eli Crane (Ariz.) and Thomas Massie (Ky.) bucked GOP leadership and voted against the bill.

The bill sets an $886 billion budget for the nation’s armed force, and many members in both parties wanted to be in a position to support it.

It passed the Armed Services Committee in a bipartisan 58-1 vote. But as Thursday progressed, increasing numbers of Democrats said the amendments made voting for the measure untenable.

Those amendments may not make it into law, however. The Democratic-controlled Senate will pass its own version of the NDAA, and then the two chambers will have to negotiate a final version that resolves differences.

