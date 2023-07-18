trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

Senate kicks off consideration of defense bill

by Al Weaver - 07/18/23 7:14 PM ET
by Al Weaver - 07/18/23 7:14 PM ET
Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.)
Greg Nash
Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) heads to a press conference following the passage of the Fiscal Responsibility Act on Thursday, June 1, 2023.

The Senate kicked off consideration of the annual national defense policy package Tuesday as Democrats in the upper chamber look to beat back a House GOP-led effort to include provisions related to abortion and diversity.

The Senate voted 72-25 to invoke cloture on the motion to proceed, the first procedural vote on its version of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which authorizes a top-line figure of $886 billion and is expected to include a 5 percent pay raise for troops. The proposal also is unlikely to include many of the hot-button items that House Republicans included in the legislation that passed the lower chamber largely along party lines. 

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said he is pleased with the legislation’s progress and was especially pleased that both sides have kept poison pill provisions out of the bill in a push to win a robust bipartisan vote. He also argued that the NDAA effort should be a “prime example” of how senators on both sides can “work constructively” to help the nation’s defense capabilities. 

“I certainly hope we do not see the kind of controversy that severely hindered the NDAA process over in the House,” Schumer said on the Senate floor. “Both sides should defeat potentially toxic amendments and refrain from delaying the NDAA’s passage. So far, we have thankfully avoided all of that.”

The Democratic leader noted that senators and their staffs worked throughout the weekend to wrap up the first manager’s package that includes 21 GOP and Democratic amendments each, and an additional nine bipartisan amendments. 

He added that both sides are also starting work on a second manager’s package. 

The Democratic leader also name checked a couple of amendments he is most pleased will be included in the Senate package, including on artificial intelligence, China’s role in the U.S.’s fentanyl crisis and American competition with China. 

The traditionally bipartisan legislation passed the House last week 219-210 with only four members of each party breaking rank. Democrats panned amendments including those to block the Pentagon’s new policy that covers travel costs for military members who seek abortions, military diversity programs and surgeries and hormone treatments for transgender troops. 

After the Senate passes its bill, members of both chambers will try to reach a compromise package that is expected to be tilted in the Senate’s direction in order to win the required 60 votes to win passage. 

Tags Chuck Schumer

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Defense News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP debates impeaching Merrick Garland after McCarthy surprise
  2. ‘Non-human intelligence’: Schumer proposes stunning new UFO legislation
  3. ‘UPS dug their heels in’: Teamsters UPS strike plans emerge, could affect ...
  4. House approves pro-Israel resolution after outcry over Jayapal comments
  5. Jason Aldean defends ‘Try That in a Small Town’ as CMT pulls video
  6. What Biden’s SAVE plan means for student loan borrowers
  7. DeSantis says Trump ‘should have come out more forcefully’ on Jan. 6
  8. The Memo: Trump indictment steals headlines from GOP rivals 
  9. GOP senators rattled by radical conservative populism
  10. Game over at the Federal Trade Commission
  11. Pence: Judgment over Trump’s actions on Jan 6 should be left up to American ...
  12. GOP to put IRS Hunter Biden whistleblowers at center stage
  13. Milley: Ukraine counteroffensive ‘far from a failure’
  14. House Republicans eliminate funding to LGBTQ community centers after tense ...
  15. Jordan threatens FBI’s Wray with contempt of Congress
  16. Michigan AG charges 16 ‘fake electors’ in 2020 scheme
  17. The fight for dark skies
  18. Tuberville’s controversies stoke his popularity in Alabama
Load more