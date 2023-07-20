trending:

Defense

Ukraine starts using US cluster munitions on battlefield

by Ellen Mitchell - 07/20/23 4:23 PM ET
FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit to a Lebanese military base at the opening of the Second Meeting of States Parties to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, in the southern town of Nabatiyeh, Lebanon, Sept. 12, 2011. The Biden administration has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine and is expected to announce on Friday, July 6, 2023, that the Pentagon will send thousands as part of the latest military aid package for the war effort against Russia, according to people familiar with the decision. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari, File)
Ukrainian forces have begun to use U.S.-provided cluster munitions on the battlefield against Russia, U.S. officials confirmed Thursday. 

“I believe they have started using them,” Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters at the Pentagon. 

“They have committed to use it responsibly, to keep track of and record where they are using it, so when this war is over, they can begin those demining efforts,” she added. 

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby also confirmed the controversial weapon’s use, stressing that Ukrainian forces are “using them appropriately.”  

“They’re using them effectively and they are actually having an impact on Russia’s defensive formations and Russia’s defensive maneuvering,” Kirby told reporters.  

Kirby said he would “guess” the Ukrainians began using the cluster munitions in the last week or so.  

The Washington Post first reported that Ukraine’s military had begun to use the weapons in the country’s southeast to try to break up well-fortified Russian positions. The Post also reported Kyiv intends to use the munitions near the Russian-held town of Bakhmut. 

The Biden administration announced July 8 it approved the cluster munitions to be sent to Ukraine and last week confirmed they arrived in the country. 

The highly controversial weapons are outlawed by more than 100 nations because of the long-lasting risk they pose to civilians. Explosions from the devices disperse hundreds of detonating projectiles over a larger area, some of which may not explode on impact and be left long after fighting recedes from an area.  

Administration officials have defended the decision to send cluster munitions to Kyiv, arguing the weapons could be a “game changer” as Ukraine’s military attempts a major counteroffensive against Russian forces to take back territory.   

But the decision has drawn threats from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who on Sunday, warned his forces would retaliate against Ukraine if the weapons “are used against us.” 

The statement is a hypocritical one, as the Kremlin has used cluster munitions in populated areas of Ukraine at least 24 times since it invaded Ukraine in February 2022, according to the United Nations

