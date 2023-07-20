trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

US approves possible $2.9 billion missiles sale to Germany

by Ellen Mitchell - 07/20/23 5:42 PM ET
by Ellen Mitchell - 07/20/23 5:42 PM ET
A US Navy ordnance handler sits, awaiting instructions, amid stacked AMRAAM missiles in the hangar bay of the USS Kitty Hawk 28 March 2003 in northern Gulf waters. (Photo by Leila Gorchev/AFP)

The State Department has signed off on the sale of air-to-air missiles to Germany, in a deal worth an estimated $2.9 billion. 

Berlin would receive 969 AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) and related equipment, according to a Wednesday statement from the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, the Pentagon arm that handles foreign military sales and transfers. 

The agency, which has notified Congress of the State Department’s approval, said the sale will boost U.S. national security and foreign policy “by improving the security of a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) ally that is an important force for political and economic stability in Europe.” 

The release also notes that the agreement would improve Germany’s ability to “meet current and future threats by ensuring they have modern, capable air-to-air munitions.” 

The Biden administration has given the go-ahead for a number of major arms deals with European allies in the past month amid Russia’s war in Ukraine, a country that neighbors several NATO members. 

Among these agreements is a possible $605 million deal to sell 250 AMRAAMs to Sweden, a country that is currently attempting to join the alliance. That sale was announced on July 7. 

That same day, the Pentagon also revealed an estimated $203 million agreement to sell France Hellfire missiles.  

And on June 30, defense officials said the State Department had approved a potential $105 million deal to modernize 32 F-16 fighter jets for Romania.  

If Congress does not reject those potential sales, they will then enter negotiations in which the actual cost and quantities of equipment will be finalized. 

Tags

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Defense News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Republicans release FBI form with unverified Biden-Burisma allegations
  2. Trump target letter hints at surprise approach from prosecutors 
  3. US does not know current location or ‘condition’ of soldier who fled to ...
  4. GOP senators rattled by radical conservative populism
  5. Five takeaways from Hunter Biden IRS whistleblower hearing
  6. Biden video mocking Marjorie Taylor Greene speech hit more than 30M views in 12 ...
  7. Jordan says RFK Jr. post on Hank Aaron was ‘just pointing out facts’
  8. FBI ‘expressly’ opposed GOP release of unverified Biden tip
  9. Cook Political Report shifts Boebert race to ‘toss-up’
  10. Fox News analyst: GOP may have ‘outsmarted themselves’ on support for RFK ...
  11. Senate Judiciary panel advances Supreme Court ethics reform bill  
  12. Senate puts NASA on notice over Mars mission
  13. 5 things to know about the real-life Oppenheimer
  14. Greene displays sexual images of Hunter Biden at IRS whistleblower hearing
  15. Florida Board of Education approves controversial standards for teaching Black ...
  16. Cook Political Report moves three House races toward Democrats, two toward GOP
  17. ‘Non-human intelligence’: Schumer proposes stunning new UFO legislation
  18. Biden shares video of Marjorie Taylor Greene speech to promote his agenda
Load more