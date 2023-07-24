Second US nuclear submarine arrives in South Korea amid tensions with North

The U.S. docked a second nuclear submarine at an island in South Korea on Monday after a first arrived last week and provoked the anger of North Korea.

South Korea’s military said a nuclear-powered submarine, the USS Annapolis, arrived at the island of Jeju to resupply while on a broader operations mission, according to the South Korean military.

The Annapolis may also conduct joint military drills between the U.S. and South Korea, Seoul officials told the Yonhap local news agency.

The arrival comes about a week after another nuclear-powered submarine, the USS Kentucky, docked at Port Busan in the first visit by a U.S. nuclear submarine to South Korea since 1981.

President Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol agreed in April on the nuclear submarine’s arrival, part of a new commitment better deter North Korea’s nuclear aggression, which has been building up for years.

Last week, North Korea responded to what it has perceived as Washington’s nuclear aggression by issuing a stern warning of the possibility of a nuclear response from Pyongyang.

North Korea also conducted at least two missile tests following the docking of the Kentucky.

Also on Monday, the U.N. Command said it had initiated conversations with North Korean officials on the whereabouts of Pvt. Travis King, the U.S. soldier who crossed into North Korean territory last month just before he was expected to face disciplinary measures back in the U.S.

The Associated Press contributed.