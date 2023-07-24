trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

Second US nuclear submarine arrives in South Korea amid tensions with North

by Brad Dress - 07/24/23 10:49 AM ET
by Brad Dress - 07/24/23 10:49 AM ET
A South Korean soldier looks at a North Korean flag at the border village of Panmunjom in the demilitarized zone (DMZ) that separates the two Koreas since the Korean War, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2008. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon
A South Korean soldier looks at a North Korean flag at the border village of Panmunjom in the demilitarized zone (DMZ) that separates the two Koreas since the Korean War, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2008.

The U.S. docked a second nuclear submarine at an island in South Korea on Monday after a first arrived last week and provoked the anger of North Korea.

South Korea’s military said a nuclear-powered submarine, the USS Annapolis, arrived at the island of Jeju to resupply while on a broader operations mission, according to the South Korean military.

The Annapolis may also conduct joint military drills between the U.S. and South Korea, Seoul officials told the Yonhap local news agency.

The arrival comes about a week after another nuclear-powered submarine, the USS Kentucky, docked at Port Busan in the first visit by a U.S. nuclear submarine to South Korea since 1981.

President Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol agreed in April on the nuclear submarine’s arrival, part of a new commitment better deter North Korea’s nuclear aggression, which has been building up for years.

Last week, North Korea responded to what it has perceived as Washington’s nuclear aggression by issuing a stern warning of the possibility of a nuclear response from Pyongyang.

North Korea also conducted at least two missile tests following the docking of the Kentucky.

Also on Monday, the U.N. Command said it had initiated conversations with North Korean officials on the whereabouts of Pvt. Travis King, the U.S. soldier who crossed into North Korean territory last month just before he was expected to face disciplinary measures back in the U.S.

The Associated Press contributed.

Tags Jeju Joe Biden North Korea nuclear submarine Seoul South Korea US US Navy USS Annapolis USS Kentucky Yoon Suk Yeol

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Defense News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP, McCarthy on collision course over expunging Trump’s impeachments
  2. Remote employees work longer and harder, studies show
  3. Five questions around Trump’s looming indictment
  4. The GOP is rushing headlong into huge election losses in 2024
  5. Is Ron DeSantis the next Scott Walker?
  6. UFO whistleblower to go before House panel
  7. Trump rages over legal problems on Truth Social
  8. UPS strike imminent? Here’s what you should know
  9. Map shows the contaminated Superfund sites closest to your home
  10. Tyranny of the minority: Liberal law profs urge Biden to defy the courts and ...
  11. Mark Milley’s bureaucratic proposals could lose us the next war
  12. The book ban backlash has arrived just in time to mobilize voters
  13. Almost 60 percent of Ohio voters back abortion rights amendment: poll 
  14. Russians are finally being exposed to the consequences of Russia’s war
  15. Costco crackdown: Can people in my household still use my Costco membership?
  16. Frustrated lawmakers demand answers on UFOs
  17. Blinken on reviving Iran nuclear deal: ‘We’re now in a place where we’re ...
  18. Four things to know about the Texas A&M controversy
Load more