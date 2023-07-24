Senate Democrats press McConnell on Tuberville’s ‘reckless’ military hold

Eight Senate Democrats on Monday pressed Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to pressure Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) to end his “reckless, dangerous” hold on hundreds of military nominations.

The letter, led by Armed Services Committee member Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), calls on McConnell to “exercise your leadership to protect the readiness of our military.”

Tuberville for months has been blocking President Biden’s military nominations over his opposition to the Pentagon’s policy to reimburse travel expenses for those seeking reproductive care, including abortions, across state lines.

The letter accused the senator of “threatening our national security,” echoing growing concerns from Democrats and the White House.

“We know you share our concerns about the consequences of this hold on our Armed Services, and as the leader of your conference, we urge you to take stronger action to resolve this situation,” the lawmakers write.

The held-up promotions have grown to nearly 300 roles, with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin estimating that by the end of the year, roughly 650 general and flag officers will need Senate confirmation.

The stalemate has caused strife within Congress and the Pentagon, with nearly half of Joint Chiefs of Staff roles at risk of soon going unfilled.

“In the coming months, more than half of the current Joint Chiefs are required to vacate their posts, and due to Senator Tuberville’s stonewalling, they’ll do so without a Senate-approved successor in place,” the lawmakers wrote. “During this time of heightened global tensions, failing to fill these critical positions is not only imprudent but risks our national security.”

Tuberville has said he would end his blockade if allowed a stand-alone vote on the Pentagon’s abortion policy — a move Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has signaled he’d be open to doing.

Schumer, however, has said “it’s up to the Republican leadership” to move forward.

“If he wants to have an affirmative vote, we would not object to it,” Schumer said Wednesday. “Tuberville said he wanted a vote; we’ll see what happens. The bottom line is it’s up to the Republican leadership. … They are risking our security, and it’s up to them to fix it.”

McConnell has previously said he does not support Tuberville’s hold but has been reluctant to try to end it. The eight Senate Democrats said that’s not good enough.

“As the leader of the Republican Conference, we count on you to hold your colleagues accountable when they recklessly cross boundaries and upend Senatorial order,” they wrote. “Senator Tuberville’s continuation of this stalemate is reckless, dangerous, and must end.”

They add: “It falls to you to act now, for the safety and security of our nation. We urge you to exercise your leadership and prevail.”

In addition to Hirono, the letter was signed by Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) and Angus King (I-Maine) — all members of the Senate Armed Services Committee alongside Tuberville.