Defense

Three Marines found dead at gas station in North Carolina

by Brad Dress - 07/25/23 5:33 PM ET
Three U.S. Marines were found dead Sunday inside a car at a gas station in North Carolina, police and military officials say.

The Marines were found at the Speedway gas station in the town of Hampstead in Pender County.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office said officers responded to a missing persons call at the gas station Sunday morning.

The three Marines were found dead in a four-door sedan, according to police. The cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Sgt. Chester Ward, a spokesperson for the police department, told The Associated Press they did not find any drugs in the car. He also said there is no evidence of foul play.

The U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Marine Logistics Group identified the servicemembers as Tanner Kaltenberg, 19, of Madison, Wis., Merax Dockery, 23, of Pottawatomie, Okla., and Ivan Garcia, 23, of Naples, Fla.

Brig. Gen. Michael McWilliams, a spokesperson for the Marines, said in a statement they were providing the resources necessary to assist and extended his “deepest sympathy and condolences” to the family, friends and colleagues of the Marines.

The Marines were found just outside of Camp LeJeune, where they were stationed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

