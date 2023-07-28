Biden directs $345 million in weapons for Taiwan

President Biden on Friday announced $345 million in military assistance for Taiwan, using an authority from Congress that draws weapons directly from U.S. stockpiles.

The announcement was first published as a memorandum to the Secretary of State, directing the drawdown of “defense articles and services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training, to provide assistance to Taiwan.”

The package is said to include intelligence and surveillance capabilities, man-portable air defense systems (MANPADS), firearms and missiles, according to a congressional staffer familiar with the package.

Biden authorized the weapons transfer to Taiwan using a Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) that Congress approved last year.

National Security Council Spokesperson John Kirby told reporters to “stay tuned” when asked Friday when the White House was going to make the announcement.

“Obviously we take our responsibilities to Taiwan and to improving their self defense capabilities very, very seriously,” he said. “Nothing’s changed about that. And we’ll continue to look for ways to do that.”

The U.S. is working to outfit Taiwan with enough military capabilities to deter the People’s Republic of China (PRC) from carrying out an invasion or blockade against the island. U.S. officials have warned that Beijing is readying its military to have the capability to move against the island by 2027.

The PRC views the democratically-goerend island of Taiwan as an inalienable part of mainland China and Chinese President Xi Jinping has said he intends to see Taipei reunified with Beijing.

Taiwan, while holding back from declaring its status as independent, is supported by the U.S. to have the defensive means and diplomatic clout to resist a forced takeover by Beijing, either through military conflict or economic coercion.

Congress approved $1 billion in weapons transfers for Taiwan in the 2023 budget, and have urged the administration to fill a backlog of weapons sales to the country and raising alarm that resupplying the island in the event of a military conflict would be next to impossible.

“I am glad to see the Biden administration send this much-needed weapons package to Taiwan as Communist China eyes further aggression. However, this should have occurred much earlier and could have been more robust,” said Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and who visited Taiwan in May.

“This administration’s repeated fear of escalation in providing critical weapon systems — in the midst of a great power competition — has only served to embolden Chairman Xi and his unholy alliance,” he continued. “The U.S. must remain committed to providing necessary defense articles to enable Taiwan in maintaining deterrence and self-defense capability.”