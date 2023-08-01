trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

Key Alabama lawmaker says he’ll investigate administration’s Space Command selection

by Miranda Nazzaro - 08/01/23 10:34 AM ET
by Miranda Nazzaro - 08/01/23 10:34 AM ET
U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers talks as a character witness during former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard ethics trial Friday, July 8, 2016, in Opelika, Ala. (Todd Van Emst/Opelika-Auburn News via AP. Pool)

Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Ala.) said he will be leading an investigation into President Biden’s decision to keep the Space Command headquarters in Colorado, overturning former President Trump’s decision to relocate it to Alabama. 

Rogers was already investigating the Biden administration for its delay in making the move to Alabama, amid speculation the president was shifting course.

“The Biden administration’s shameful delay to finalize the permanent basing decision for U.S. Space Command warranted the opening of a Congressional investigation,” he said in a statement Monday.

“I will continue this investigation to see if they intentionally misled the Armed Services Committee on their deliberate taxpayer-funded manipulation of the selection process.”

Some officials have said Alabama’s restrictive abortion laws played into the Space Command HQ decision, but the White House said it was motivated entirely by concerns that a major move would undermine military readiness.

Rogers and other Alabama officials say government reviews found the Huntsville, Ala., location to be the best fit for the Space Command, while Colorado Springs was further down the list.

Gen. James Dickinson, the head of Space Command, played in role in convincing Biden against relocating the base, U.S. officials told the Associated Press. 

The Space Command was reestablished in 2019, and Democrats accused Trump of playing politics with his decision to move the headquarters to Alabama, a red state, in the final days of his presidency. Colorado backed Biden in the 2020 election.

Since the beginning of his term, Biden ordered reviews of Trump’s decision, which did not find anything improper, but found the former president could have abided by better practices in the selection process. 

“From the minute he took office, I have worried that Joe Biden would continuously put far-left politics and appeasement of the woke crowd above national security,” Rogers wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “He has continuously validated those worries.”

Tags Colorado Springs Donald Trump Huntsville Joe Biden Mike Rogers Space Command U.S. Space Command

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Defense News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump steps up war with Senate GOP
  2. Judge rules Trump false election claims while in office covered by presidential ...
  3. Looming Trump Jan. 6 indictment could come Tuesday
  4. Trump indictment watch: live updates
  5. Leprosy cases surging in Central Florida: CDC
  6. Who’s buying up land around major Air Force base in California? ‘We have no ...
  7. High school boys are trending conservative
  8. Panic at Mar-a-Lago: How the new obstruction charges may produce even more ...
  9. Devon Archer debate focuses on Hunter Biden ‘illusion of access’
  10. Tuberville blasts Biden’s Space Command decision: ‘This is absolutely not ...
  11. New income-driven student loan repayment plan available to borrowers
  12. Henrietta Lacks family settles suit over use of cells taken without consent
  13. More Republicans in new poll say Trump committed ‘serious’ crimes
  14. Biden overturns Trump decision to move Space Command HQ from Colorado to Alabama
  15. Katie Britt recovering at home after ‘sudden onset of numbness’ in ...
  16. Grand jury convenes in Trump case: Here’s how grand juries work
  17. Cornel West bid prompts worries from progressives: ‘I just wish he wasn’t ...
  18. Georgia prosecutor reports racist threats, abuse over Trump election ...
Load more