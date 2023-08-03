trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

Two US Navy sailors arrested on national security charges

by Brad Dress - 08/03/23 6:47 PM ET
by Brad Dress - 08/03/23 6:47 PM ET
The American and Chinese flags wave at Genting Snow Park ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 2, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. China has been operating a spy base in Cuba since at least 2019, as part of a global effort by Beijing to upgrade its intelligence capabilities. That's according to a Biden administration official who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)
The American and Chinese flags wave at Genting Snow Park ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 2, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. China has been operating a spy base in Cuba since at least 2019, as part of a global effort by Beijing to upgrade its intelligence capabilities. That’s according to a Biden administration official who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

The U.S. on Thursday announced the arrest of two Navy sailors in California who are accused of handing over sensitive and classified military secrets to Chinese intelligence agents.

Before their arrest this week, both sailors successfully transmitted secrets to Chinese intelligence in exchange for financial bribes, according to the Justice Department (DOJ).

Suzanne Turner, assistant director at the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division, said the arrests “are a reminder of the relentless, aggressive efforts of the People’s Republic of China to undermine our democracy and threaten those who defend it.”

“The PRC compromised enlisted personnel to secure sensitive military information that could seriously jeopardize U.S. national security,” Turner said in a statement.

The DOJ said U.S. Navy Petty Officer Wenheng Zhao, who worked at Naval Base Ventura County, Calif., received bribes from a Chinese intelligence officer to transmit national security secrets from August 2021 to May 2023.

The Chinese officer was posing as a maritime economic researcher, according to the Justice Department, and received photographs, videos and information from Zhao, who received more than $14,000 in exchange.

Some of the information he allegedly traded include details on a U.S. military exercise in the Indo-Pacific: the location and timing of Navy movements along with ship landings and maritime operations.

Zhao also allegedly photographed diagrams and blueprints of a radar system at a U.S. military base in Okinawa, Japan.

Zhao was indicted on charges of receiving bribes in exchange for transmitting sensitive U.S. military information and faces up to 20 years in prison.

U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada said that “Zhao chose to corruptly sell out his colleagues and his country.”

“By sending this sensitive military information to an intelligence officer employed by a hostile foreign state, the defendant betrayed his sacred oath to protect our country and uphold the Constitution,” Estrada said in a statement.

Additionally, DOJ officials said Jinchao Wei, a U.S. Navy sailor at Naval Base San Diego in California, was arrested Wednesday.

Wei was indicted on charges of conspiracy to give national defense information to an intelligence officer working for the People’s Republic of China in exchange for thousands of dollars.

Wei served as a machinist on a small aircraft carrier, the USS Essex, where he allegedly had access to classified information on the ship’s weapons, propulsion and desalination systems, according to the Justice Department.

In February 2022, Wei allegedly began communicating with a Chinese agent and in March 2022 began sending photographs and videos of the Essex to the intelligence officer.

Wei also allegedly handed over details from dozens of technical manuals about the Essex and similar ships through 2023 along with information about U.S. maritime drills.

Tags charges China Justice Department National security Navy sailors Pentagon

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Defense News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Barr calls Trump indictment ‘tip of the iceberg’ in Jack Smith’s case
  2. What it was like inside the courtroom for Trump’s arraignment
  3. 5 takeaways from Devon Archer’s interview with House Oversight
  4. Gravity of new Trump charges scrambles GOP politics
  5. Judge warns Trump against bribing or influencing witnesses
  6. GOP releases Devon Archer transcript after lawmakers give conflicting accounts
  7. Putin’s Armageddon plan keeps working
  8. Manchin: Downgrade of America’s credit rating a ‘historic failure’ of ...
  9. Trump says its a ‘sad day for America’ after arraignment: Live updates
  10. Florida bans AP psych, pointing to lessons on gender, sexuality
  11. UFOs are the story of the century — wake up, America!
  12. Hurd ‘pissed’ about Trump arraignment: ‘We can do something about this’
  13. READ: Devon Archer interview transcript released by House Oversight panel
  14. DeSantis vows to ‘start slitting throats on day one’
  15. House Judiciary targets anti-hate speech organization in censorship probe
  16. Ozempic, Mounjaro manufacturers sued over risk of stomach paralysis
  17. Barr warns Republicans about getting caught in Trump’s ‘carnage’
  18. Did the government confirm aliens exist?
Load more