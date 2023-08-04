trending:

Defense

Most say Congress should not authorize more funding for Ukraine: survey

by Julia Shapero - 08/04/23 10:07 AM ET
FILE – Ukrainian servicemen ride atop on a tank T-64 at the front line near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, July 3, 2023. Ukrainian forces are making steady progress along the northern and southern flanks of Bakhmut, in a semi-encirclement of the wrecked city that Russian forces have been occupying since May. (AP Photo/Alex Babenko, File)

Most Americans in a new poll said that Congress should not authorize more funding for Ukraine, more than 18 months after Russia first invaded its neighboring country.

The CNN poll found that 55 percent of Americans said lawmakers should not authorize additional funding to support Ukraine, while 45 percent said they should. 

Republicans were more likely to oppose additional aid for Ukraine, with 71 percent saying Congress should not approve more funding, compared to the 55 percent of independents and 38 percent of Democrats who said the same.

Support for Ukraine is likely to be a major issue in next year’s presidential race. President Biden has offered steadfast support for Ukraine and pushed Congress to provide military and other forms of aid.

There has also been bipartisan support for that help, including from key Republicans such as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (S.C.), an influential hawkish GOP senator.

Several GOP candidates for president, however, have taken a much more skeptical view of support for Ukraine and if elected would seem likely to reduce or eliminate U.S. support. Voices to end support for Ukraine have also been vocal in the GOP-held House, though they do not represent anything close to a majority in that chamber.

Americans overall are slightly less worried about the implications of the war, as compared to when fighting first broke out last February, the poll found. 

While 77 percent said they were worried that the war could lead to Russian attacks elsewhere in February 2022, 64 percent said the same this July. Those concerned that the conflict could result in a broader war in Europe also decreased from 80 percent last February to 59 percent in July 2023.

Americans are also less worried that the war in Ukraine poses a threat to U.S. national security, with 56 percent in the latest poll saying as much. Last February, 72 percent expressed concerns about the war’s impact on U.S. national security.

Notably, in the July poll, 77 percent said they are worried that the war could continue on without a resolution for a long time.

The CNN poll released on Friday was conducted by SSRS from July 1 to July 30 with 1,279 U.S. adults and had a margin of error of 3.7 percentage points.

