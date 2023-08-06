Alabama readies for battle over Space Command HQ

Alabama’s congressional delegation is fuming after President Biden nixed the relocation of U.S. Space Command headquarters to their state and has warned the fight is far from over.

Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Ala.), the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, launched an investigation this week into the motives behind the decision after publicly alleging Biden’s choice was political.

Lawmakers also accuse the Biden administration of improperly building up the Colorado Springs temporary headquarters before making the final decision that scuttled the move to Huntsville, Ala.

“It is clear the Biden administration cares more about advancing their far-left agenda than the security of our nation,” Rep. Jerry Carl (R-Ala.) wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “We will not give up this fight because Space Command belongs in Huntsville.”

It’s unclear what legislative or legal action can be taken even if the lawmakers uncover evidence of any improper decisionmaking. Congress is still working through the annual defense bill that could technically defund programs or stipulate certain conditions related to Space Command.

Biden’s decision means a major loss of economic stimulus that would have been brought to Huntsville from a new military headquarters — an estimated 1,400 jobs for an estimated annual $1 billion economic impact.

The Biden administration’s official rationale was that relocating the headquarters would take years, possibly up to the mid-2030s, which would impact military readiness. In contrast, the headquarters at Colorado Springs can become operational in a month.

Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said at a press conference this week that “politics played no role in this decision,” and the Air Force did a “thorough analysis and assessment.”

“A decision had to be made,” he said. “Recommendations were provided and the president made a decision, and that decision came down to operational readiness.”

Alabama lawmakers suspected a reversal was looming months ago — and believe abortion politics was a driving force in the decision.

In May, NBC News reported Biden would not relocate the headquarters because of a near-total abortion law in the state.

And a months-long blockade on more than 200 general and flag officers at the Pentagon from Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) has upset the Biden administration, eliciting numerous statements blasting the senator’s hold. Tuberville is protesting a new Defense Department policy that provides paid leave and reimburses travel costs for service members who cross state lines for an abortion.

In a press conference this week, Rep. Terri Sewell (D-Ala.) said the state’s restrictive laws, along with Tuberville’s blockade, likely affected the outcome of the decision, though she did not offer any evidence for the claim.

“I’m frustrated because I expected more from the Biden administration. I had hoped for Alabama’s sake that politics would not win out,” she said. “But I certainly understand the feeling that you don’t want to reward the reckless antics of elected officials.”

Rogers opened an investigation into the delay of the relocation in late May, shortly after the NBC News report. His investigation appears to have yielded few results so far. But Rogers is now seeking to force the administration to hand over the information he is requesting.

In a letter this week to Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall and Space Command Gen. James Dickinson, Rogers said he requested documents related to the relocation five times, all of which have gone unanswered.

“This is unacceptable,” Rogers wrote. “Your refusal to abide by the committee’s repeated requests for responsive documents and transcribed interviews can only be considered obfuscation and purposeful delay, highlighted by the fact that the basing decision was decided while the committee’s requests are outstanding.”

Rogers is demanding the documents by Aug. 9, threatening a subpoena if they don’t comply. He accused the Biden administration of having “something to hide” by not providing them.

U.S. Space Command is one of 11 combat command centers for the U.S. military across the world. Its predecessor was established in 1985 as a part of the Air Force before merging with Strategic Command in 2002.

Former President Trump reestablished Space Command in 2019, and its headquarters was temporarily located at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs.

The permanent headquarters search stretched from December 2020 to mid-January 2021, involving a nomination process in all 50 states. That was followed by administration analysis and environmental reviews.

Six finalists were chosen, with candidates including Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville and Colorado’s Peterson Air Force base. Trump eventually selected Huntsville, also known as Rocket City because of its history developing major space rockets, to be the permanent location.

The decision stirred speculation that Trump chose Alabama over Colorado because he enjoys more political support in the Yellowhammer state. Colorado lawmakers, who have applauded Biden’s final decision, had blasted Trump’s choice as political.

Trump told “The Rick & Bubba Show” in 2021 he selected Huntsville for the next headquarters.

“They were looking for a home and I single-handedly said, ‘Let’s go to Alabama,’” Trump said. “I love Alabama.”

At the heart of the Alabama delegation’s claims of foul play from Biden are government reviews ordered by his administration that found Huntsville was selected through a fair process.

A U.S. Government Accountability Office report last year said Trump met with military leaders, and his decision was largely consistent with military recommendations. However, it noted the process could have involved more transparency and better practices. A Pentagon Inspector General evaluation also confirmed the location was selected through a correct and fair process.

Other lawmakers have expressed concern the Colorado base was being built before a final decision was even made.

The House version of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) includes language that strips funding for Space Command military construction and slashes Kendall’s travel budget until a final decision on the headquarters is made.

It’s likely those amendments are now irrelevant because of Biden’s final decision, but new ones may be introduced by Alabama lawmakers. The House NDAA bill is unlikely to pass as is because it must reconcile with a vastly different Senate version.

Rep. Dale Strong (R-Ala.), who has publicly backed an investigation into the administration’s decisionmaking, told a local Huntsville news station the Biden administration already spent $52 million to build out a Space Command site in Colorado.

Strong said the construction site lies nine miles outside the walls of the base, which he said was a national security issue because it lacks military protection.

“I promise you right here, at no point would this happen in Huntsville,” he said.