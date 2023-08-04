US has not given soldier detained in North Korea prisoner of war status 

The United States has not yet classified Army Pvt. Travis King as a prisoner of war (POW), even as he has been in North Korean custody since last month after he crossed into the country, a defense official confirmed to The Hill.

“A final determination has not been made regarding Private King’s status,” the official said.

Should the 23-year-old King not receive the POW status, it could mean he would not be given protections stipulated for such individuals under the Geneva Convention.

The debated decision, first reported by Reuters, is a sensitive subject as King was not in uniform when he crossed of his own free will through the guarded border between North and South Korea during a civilian tour of the demilitarized zone.

But he is also an active-duty soldier; and given that Washington and Pyongyang are still technically at war — with the Korean War ending in an armistice instead of a peace treaty in 1953 — he might qualify as a POW.

The defense official said they were not able to comment on any ongoing internal deliberations, but emphasized that the Defense Department’s priority “is to bring Private King home, and that we are working through all available channels to achieve that outcome.”

They added that King “must be treated humanely in accordance with international law.”

The State Department referred questions on King’s status to the Pentagon.

His location and condition in North Korea is unknown as the country has not responded to U.S. requests for information or to engage in dialogue. They have only responded to United Nations Command to acknowledge they have received Washington’s messages, U.S. officials said this week.

King is the first American detained by North Korea in five years.