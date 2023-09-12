trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

China preparing for war with US, Air Force secretary says

by Brad Dress - 09/12/23 10:33 AM ET
by Brad Dress - 09/12/23 10:33 AM ET

Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall on Monday warned that China was building up its military to prepare for a potential war with the U.S., and he said America must optimize its forces to counter the rising threat.

Speaking at the Air and Space Forces Association Warfighter Symposium at National Harbor, Md., Kendall said the U.S. must be ready for a “kind of war we have no modern experience with,” though he stressed “war is not inevitable.”

“Our job is to deter that war and to be ready to win if it occurs,” Kendall said. “We’re all talking about the fact that the Air and Space Forces must change, or we could fail to prevent and might even lose a war.”

Kendall said it was vital to prepare for war because China is developing its forces at a rapid pace and has created two new military branches: a force designed to counter aircraft carriers, airfields and other critical assets, and a strategic support service that works to achieve information dominance in the space and cyber domains.

The Air Force secretary said, “China has been reoptimizing its forces for great power competition and to prevail against the U.S. in the Western Pacific for over 20 years.”

“China has been building a military capability specifically designed to achieve their national goals and to do so if opposed by the United States,” he added.

U.S.-China relations have reached a low point amid rising tensions over the self-governing island nation of Taiwan, which Beijing sees as historically part of the mainland.

The U.S. has warned that Chinese President Xi Jinping may seize the island by force if necessary, and President Biden has repeatedly said the U.S. would send troops to help defend the island in such a scenario. Washington maintains informal ties with Taiwan and has provided advanced weaponry to the nation.

Kendall joins other Pentagon and U.S. military officials in warning of a potential war with China, possibly in this decade.

“The Air Force and Space Force are incredibly capable, but we need to reoptimize the department for greater power projection and for great power competition,” he said in his remarks.

“The war we need to be most ready for, if we want to optimize our readiness to deter or respond to the pacing challenge, is not the type of conflict we have been focused on for many years,” he added.

“If our power projection capability and capacity are not adequate to deter Chinese aggression against Taiwan or elsewhere, war could occur. If it does, and we cannot prevail, the results could cast a long shadow.”

Tags Air Force China Frank Kendall Frank Kendall National Harbor Taiwan War with China

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Defense News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Alina Habba mocks New York AG after appeals court reduces Trump bond
  2. New book details how ‘barons’ took over American agriculture
  3. RFK Jr. to announce VP pick: Watch live
  4. Why the tables turned, leaving conservatives as loser in spending fight
  5. NTSB gives update on Baltimore bridge collapse: Watch live
  6. NY Republican says House could ‘end up having a Speaker Hakeem Jeffries’ as ...
  7. Supreme Court justices appear deeply skeptical of effort to cut access to ...
  8. Baltimore bridge collapses; Biden says feds will help rebuild it: Live updates
  9. Stewart hits O’Leary for Trump defense after fraud verdict: ‘The ...
  10. Biden gains on Trump in 6 battleground states in new poll
  11. Trump seethes after New York trial set for April 15
  12. Trump lashes out at judge in hush money case after trial date set
  13. Search and rescue efforts ongoing after Maryland bridge collapse: What to know
  14. Greene: GOP’s Gallagher should be expelled in time for special election
  15. RFK Jr. seeks major boost with VP announcement
  16. Racist abuse prompts Utah to change hotels in women’s NCAA tourney
  17. Burchett sued for falsely IDing Chiefs Super Bowl parade shooter
  18. 20 have been charged for threatening election workers around the country: Feds
Load more