Ex-NATO supreme commander: North Korea gave Trump a 'non-offer'

Retired Adm. James Stavridis, former supreme allied commander of NATO, told a radio host John Catsimatidis in an interview that President Trump Donald John TrumpLawmakers discussed possible pardon talks with Cohen: report 5 takeaways as Republicans close ranks at CPAC Donald Trump puts past presidents to shame with North Korea policies MORE made the "right move" in walking away from North Korea at the two nations' bilateral summit in Hanoi.

In an interview that aired Sunday on AM 970's "The Answer" in New York, Stavridis characterized Kim Jong Un's reported offer of the partial denuclearization of North Korea in exchange for a full relaxation of U.S. sanctions.

"I think the North Koreans… Chairman Kim Jong Un, came to the table with a deal that was just a terrible bargain for the United States," Stavridis said.

"He said he would dismantle one old, antiquated nuclear site," Stavridis continued, adding: "and the President, under this deal, was to lift all sanctions. It was a preposterous non-offer."

"As Kenny Rogers sang, ‘Know when to hold them, know when to fold them, know when to walk away.’ And I think the president made the right move, walking away," Stavridis added.

Trump announced at a news conference this week that he was unable to reach an agreement with Kim and North Korean officials during his second summit with the country's leaders, telling reporters that Kim was "willing to denuke a large portion of the areas we wanted, but we couldn’t give up all of the sanctions for that."

North Korea's foreign minister, meanwhile, indicated that the country would not budge from its bargaining position in the future.

"Our principle stance will remain invariable, and our proposal will never be changed even though the United States proposes negotiation again in the future," a North Korean official said.