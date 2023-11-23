trending:

Temporary Gaza cease-fire not expected before Friday after apparent last-minute snag

by Lauren Irwin - 11/23/23 8:04 AM ET
Destroyed buildings are seen in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
The implementation of an agreement for a four-day cease-fire in Gaza and hostage exchange between Israel and the militant group Hamas has been delayed until at least Friday after hitting a last-minute snag, Israeli officials said.

The temporary pause in fighting will not take effect until Friday, one day later than originally planned, Israeli national security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi said, according to The Associated Press.

Negotiators were still working to create “the appropriate conditions” for the cease-fire and hostage swap, according to a spokesperson for Qatar’s foreign ministry.

Although the cease-fire was initially set to begin Thursday morning, officials now expect an announcement on its start “in the coming hours.”

It was announced Tuesday that Hamas had agreed to release 50 women and children held hostage starting Thursday. Hamas, designated a terrorist organization by the U.S. government, took 240 people hostage during a surprise attack on Israel in which at least 1,200 Israelis were killed in early October. Israel has agreed to release 150 Palestinian prisoners as part of the agreement.

Israel, which has repeatedly struck the Gaza Strip as part of its retaliatory counteroffensive, agreed to implement a temporary cease-fire for four days to allow for the safe transfer of hostages, the delivery of humanitarian aid for civilians in Gaza and the transfer of Palestinian detainees from Israeli jails.

According to the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry, more than 12,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes.

Several Americans are expected to be released during the cease-fire. The Biden administration has said 10 U.S. citizens are unaccounted for but didn’t specify whether they were being held hostage. It’s expected that at least three Americans will be released once the cease-fire begins.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to continue the war against Hamas, now in its seventh week, after the pause in fighting.

The Associated Press contributed.

