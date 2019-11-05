Warren unveils plan to address veteran suicide rates, mental health

White House hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenOvernight Health Care: GOP Georgia governor proposes limited Medicaid expansion | Sanders calls his 'Medicare for All' plan 'more progressive' than Warren's | Oklahoma Supreme Court blocks law targeting abortion procedure On The Money: Dow hits record high | Optimism on trade deal lifts markets | Appeals court upholds NY prosecutors' subpoena for Trump tax return Krystal Ball rips 'utterly embarrassing' CNN report comparing Buttigieg to Obama MORE (D-Mass.) on Tuesday set a goal of cutting the rate of veteran suicides in half during her first term as part of a sprawling plan to improve their lives.

"Every single one of these deaths is a tragedy that could have been prevented," Warren said on a webpage outlining the plan. "As President, I will set a goal of cutting veteran suicides in half within my first term — and pursue a suite of concrete policies to make sure we get there."

In order to accomplish this, Warren proposed more research into the causes of suicide, focusing on factors that are military-specific, improving access to health care services and annual mental health exams for service members.

In 2017, 6,139 veterans died from suicide, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Warren's plan also called for pay raises for military personnel and prosecuting sexual harassment as a crime under military law, in addition to other proposals.

The senator is among the front-runners in the 2020 Democratic presidential race. Her three brothers all served in the military.