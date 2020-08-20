Duckworth blasts Trump as 'coward in chief'

Sen. Tammy Duckworth Ladda (Tammy) Tammy DuckworthOvernight Defense: Trump announces 'snapback' of sanctions on Iran | Uniformed personnel at Dem convention under investigation | Netanyahu calls reported F-35 deal 'fake news' With Biden, advocates sense momentum for lifting abortion funding ban Chris Wallace: Kamala Harris 'not far to the left despite what Republicans are gonna try to say' MORE (D-Ill.) on Thursday night ripped President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Memo: Obama enters battle, enraging Trump Harris pledges to fight for country's ideals in accepting VP nomination Pelosi paints Trump and McConnell as twin impediments to progress MORE's handling of the U.S. military, nicknaming him the "coward in chief."

Americans "have a coward in chief who won't stand up to Vladimir Putin Vladimir Vladimirovich PutinBelarus between freedom and conflict An open letter to Trump administration political appointees The Hill's 12:30 Report: Delegates stage state-centric videos for the roll call MORE, read his daily intelligence briefings or even publicly admonish adversaries for reportedly putting bounties on our troops heads," Duckworth said during the virtual Democratic convention, referencing reports last month that Russia had paid Taliban-linked fighters to target U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

Duckworth, a veteran who lost both legs in the Iraq war, contrasted Trump with former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenHarris pledges to fight for country's ideals in accepting VP nomination Pelosi paints Trump and McConnell as twin impediments to progress Democratic stars unleash fury of assaults on Trump MORE, the party's presumptive nominee, saying Biden would "never let tyrants manipulate him like a puppet."

"He would never pervert our military to stroke his own ego ... or threaten them against Americans peacefully exercising their constitutional rights," Duckworth added.

In the midst of nationwide protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, a black man killed when a white police officer kneeled on his neck, Trump floated sending active-duty troops into U.S. cities sparking fierce backlash from Democrats as well as some Republicans.

"Unlike Trump, Joe Biden has common decency. ...Donald Trump doesn’t deserve to call himself commander-in-chief for another four minutes — let alone another four years," Duckworth added.

Duckworth, who was under consideration to be Biden's vice presidential pick, has previously criticized Trump on military-related issues including calling him "Cadet Bone Spurs," in an apparent reference to his draft deferments.