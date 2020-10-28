Trump campaign event use of Marine Corps helicopter raises ethics questions

President Trump Donald John TrumpGiuliani goes off on Fox Business host after she compares him to Christopher Steele Trump looks to shore up support in Nebraska NYT: Trump had 7 million in debt mostly tied to Chicago project forgiven MORE’s reelection campaign used a Marine Corps helicopter to hover over a large crowd of cheering supporters, raising questions about the ethics of using the military aircraft for such purposes.

Trump early on Wednesday tweeted a video of the helicopter, which was emblazoned with the Marine Corps’ Helicopter Squadron One green and white paint design.

The unit, based out of Quantico, Va., transports the president and various other senior officials regularly.

The video showed the helicopter hovering low over the campaign event attendees, who stood closely together and cheered and waved as the Creedence Clearwater Revival song “Fortunate Son” played. It was not clear from the video if the helicopter was landing or hovered for a period of time before moving on.

A separate split screen playing below that video showed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenGiuliani goes off on Fox Business host after she compares him to Christopher Steele Trump looks to shore up support in Nebraska Jeff Daniels narrates new Biden campaign ad for Michigan MORE at a smaller campaign event where attendees stood alone in separate, marked circles on the ground to enable social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The video raises questions about the ethics of the Pentagon’s role in the event.

Department of Defense (DOD) policy prohibits military members from participating in campaign activities such as volunteering for a candidate, attending a rally or appearing in materials while in uniform, though they are allowed to do so off duty.

The Marine Corps did not immediately return a request for comment, nor did the Trump campaign.

The Trump campaign earlier this month drew similar scrutiny when it used the Pentagon’s senior civilian and uniformed officials in a new online advertisement, in violation of the standing Pentagon policy.

The controversial ad — which used a photo from the situation room during the killing of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi last year — showed Trump with Defense Secretary Mark Esper Mark EsperOvernight Defense: Dems want hearing on DOD role on coronavirus vaccine | US and India sign data-sharing pact | American citizen kidnapped in Niger US citizen kidnapped in Niger US signs satellite data-sharing pact with India, warns of Chinese threats MORE and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley Mark MilleyOur troops in the Sinai are a small force with outsized importance Overnight Defense: Armed Services chairman unsold on slashing defense budget | Democratic Senate report details 'damage, chaos' of Trump foreign policy | Administration approves .8B Taiwan arms sales Democratic House chairman trusts Pentagon won't follow 'unlawful orders' on election involvement MORE at his side as well as Vice President Pence.

Esper, Milley and other senior military leaders numerous times this year have sought to keep the Pentagon out of the Nov. 3 election, though they have not frequently been successful.

Esper at the start of the year reiterated that service members must “uphold DoD's longstanding tradition of remaining apolitical as we carry out our official responsibilities,” according to a February memo.