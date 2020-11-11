Military voters included on Trump campaign list of 'improperly cast' ballots: reports

A list produced by the Trump campaign purporting to detail just over 3,000 instances of alleged voter fraud in Nevada contains hundreds of addresses used by active-duty military members and their families.

The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that the list of 3,062 alleged instances of people voting in Nevada while living elsewhere included hundreds of active-duty military members who apparently live in Nevada but are stationed elsewhere in the U.S. or overseas.

Active-duty members of the armed services frequently vote absentee while stationed away from home.

“Our voter registration is in Nevada, our cars are registered in Nevada, our licenses are in Nevada,” one woman whose husband is stationed in California told the Journal after finding their address on the list. “We just don’t live there because the military has told us to move somewhere else.”

"To see my integrity challenged, along with other members of the military to be challenged in this way, it is a shock. And to be potentially disenfranchised because of these actions, that's not OK," the woman, Amy Rose, added to Military.com in a statement. "It's pretty obvious that hundreds of military people are on this list. There didn't seem to be any effort to look at this list before they made their accusations."

The Trump campaign declined a request for comment from The Hill, but the chairman of the National Defense Committee told Military.com in a statement that officials with the Republican National Committee and the Trump campaign indicated to him that the names had been included by mistake.

"In my role as chairman of the National Defense Committee, I reached out to the campaign and the Republican National Committee. I believe that these military voters were included in the complaint mistakenly, and I believe a modified complaint will be filed to redact this," Bob Carey told the news outlet.

President Trump's campaign has launched numerous legal challenges in battleground states seeking recounts of votes as the president himself has refused to concede the election. Major news networks called the race in favor of his opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden (D), over the weekend as Biden leads Trump by tens of thousands of votes in states whose electoral votes decided the race.