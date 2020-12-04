Pentagon: Tentative meeting between spy agencies, Biden transition set for early next week

Meetings between officials with President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden says GOP senators have called to congratulate him Biden: Trump attending inauguration is 'of consequence' to the country Biden says family will avoid business conflicts MORE’s transition team and some military-run spy agencies are tentatively scheduled to take place early next week following reports that the Trump administration was barring the discussions.

Pentagon spokesperson Sue Gough told The Hill on Friday that the office of the under secretary of Defense for intelligence & security and the Pentagon Agency transition director are finalizing coordination for Defense Department intelligence agencies, “including the need-to-know approval process for DOD intelligence agencies per the statute and White House/Biden-Harris Transition Team Memorandum of Understanding.”



“The visits are tentatively scheduled for early next week,” she said.

The Biden transition team declined to provide comment when asked to confirm if the meetings were scheduled.

News of the talks comes after a report from The Washington Post that said the Trump administration was barring transition officials from meeting with intelligence agencies that fall under the Pentagon’s purview, including the National Security Agency and the Defense Intelligence Agency.

Biden advisers have already spoken with officials at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the CIA, both of which are independent of the Defense Department.

Transition officials were unable to meet with government staffers for days after the Biden was projected to win the White House race as the General Services Administration declined to certify the election. The body finally did so on Nov. 23.

The delay sparked criticism from Democrats and a group of Republicans who accused the administration of hindering Biden’s readiness to take office.

The Pentagon has also been embroiled in turmoil since the election after former Pentagon chief Mark Esper Mark EsperDefense bill revives Stars and Stripes newspaper after near dissolution Alyssa Farah resigns as White House communications director Compromise defense bill offers rebuke of Trump's Germany drawdown MORE was ousted in favor of current acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller, who is seen as more closely aligned with President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden says GOP senators have called to congratulate him Biden: Trump attending inauguration is 'of consequence' to the country Biden says family will avoid business conflicts MORE.

Gough denied that the meetings had been barred, though should they ultimately take place, the discussions will take place over a month since the election and nearly a month since Biden was projected to beat Trump.

“The DOD Agency Review Team (ART) has not been denied any access. We continue to work with the DOD ART to schedule all requested interviews, briefings and updates,” she said.