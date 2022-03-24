Sweden, Finland participate in NATO military exercises

Sweden and Finland are participating in NATO military exercises this week, NBC News reported on Thursday, despite the fact that neither country is a member of the military alliance.

Both European nations are participating in an exercise in which Norway is hypothetically invaded and NATO subsequently invokes Article 5, which states that an attack against one NATO member is considered an attack on all NATO members, the network noted.

The “enemy” in this exercise includes Swedish and Finnish forces, while the U.S., among other countries, is hypothetically defending Norway, according to NBC News. While the enemy is not Russia in this scenario, the network noted that the same characteristics and capabilities are found in this “enemy” force.

Officials that spoke to NBC News said that both countries have for years been participating in the NATO exercise, which is scheduled every two years. The military exercise comes against the backdrop of Russia’s invasion in Ukraine, though it was scheduled before the conflict began.

The two countries are not a part of NATO but are members of the European Union. Although there has been previous opposition from both toward joining the military alliance, The Associated Press noted recent polling that indicates that sentiment is shifting among both Finns and Swedes.

The development comes one month since Russia began its invasion in Ukraine and as President Biden meets with NATO allies in Europe.

The Hill has reached out to NATO and the Pentagon for comment.