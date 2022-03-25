Biden administration seeks to dismiss Oklahoma lawsuit over National Guard vaccine mandate

The Biden administration is asking an Oklahoma federal court to dismiss the state’s lawsuit over the National Guard’s vaccine mandate.

In a motion filed late Friday, the government argued that the case should be dismissed “in its entirety” after U.S. District Judge Stephen Friot of the Western District of Oklahoma turned down the state’s motion for preliminary injunction against the mandate in late December, arguing then that the plaintiff’s claims were largely without merit.

The “fundamental conclusion” of Friot’s original ruling, the government argues, now requires dismissal of the case.

The Hill has reached out to the Oklahoma Attorney General’s office for comment.

The motion follows a heated battle between the Pentagon and Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) over the military’s vaccine mandate, which largely escalated late last year.

Stitt in November became first governor to come out against the Pentagon’s vaccine mandate for the National Guard, when he asked Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to exempt his state’s guard members from the mandate in November. He later appointed the current head of the state’s National Guard, Brig. Gen. Thomas Mancino, who wrote a memo stipulating that no member of the state’s Guard was required to get vaccinated.

Austin formally turned down Stitt’s request in late November, which led to the state filing the lawsuit against Austin and President Biden in early December.

At issue are two federal statutes under which the National Guard operates; Title 32 of the U.S. code stipulates that the Guard is under state control, but Title 10 places the Guard in federal control.

In its motion to dismiss, the government largely pointed to what Friot has already said about the mandate. Therefore, it lacks standing to bring the case altogether.

“The Court has already ‘concluded that the defendants are acting well within the authority granted by the Constitution and laws of the United States’ by requiring members of the National Guard to be vaccinated against COVID-19,” the government wrote.

“Oklahoma is thus wrong that “nothing in Titles 10 or 32 of the United States Code permits the President of the United States to impose a vaccine mandate on the National Guard members,” it continued.

Air National Guard members had until Dec. 31 to be vaccinated, but Army National Guard troops still have until June 30.

Seven other Republican governors have since vocalized opposition to the mandate, and Austin wrote them letters in February telling them that he had the power to implement the mandate “regardless of duty status.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) sued the Pentagon over the mandate in January, and Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy (R) joined that litigation.