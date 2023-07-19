trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

US approves $1.3 billion package of long-term military aid for Ukraine

by LOLITA C. BALDOR, Associated Press - 07/19/23 2:46 PM ET
by LOLITA C. BALDOR, Associated Press - 07/19/23 2:46 PM ET
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin arrives for a virtual meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at the Pentagon in Washington, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin arrives for a virtual meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at the Pentagon in Washington, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon announced a new $1.3 billion package of long-term military aid to Ukraine on Wednesday, including four air defense systems and an undisclosed number of drones.

The new assistance comes on the heels of a meeting Tuesday by defense and military leaders from around the globe to discuss ongoing efforts to give Ukraine the weapons it needs in its battle to retake territory seized by Russian forces.

Included in the aid, which is being provided under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, will be funding for four National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System, or NASAMS, and munitions for them, as well as Phoenix Ghost and Switchblade drones.

Unlike the presidential drawdown authority that the Pentagon has used repeatedly over the past 17 months to pull weapons from its own stocks and quickly ship them to Ukraine, the USAI-funded equipment could take a year or two to get to the battlefront. As a result, this new package will do little to help Ukraine in its current offensive, but will help in future defense of its country.

The aid package included funding for artillery, mine-clearing equipment, a variety of missiles and munitions, trucks and other vehicles, port security equipment and systems to counter drones.

Overall the U.S. has provided more than $40 billion in military aid to Ukraine since Russia invaded in Feb. 2022. Of that, about $18 billion has been in longer term USAI funding, including the latest announcement.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More Defense News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Cook shifts Boebert race to ‘toss-up’
  2. Five takeaways from Hunter Biden IRS whistleblower hearing
  3. Senate Judiciary panel advances Supreme Court ethics reform bill  
  4. Biden video mocking Marjorie Taylor Greene speech hit more than 30M views in 12 ...
  5. GOP senators rattled by radical conservative populism
  6. Fox News analyst: GOP may have ‘outsmarted themselves’ on support for RFK ...
  7. Jordan says RFK Jr. post on Hank Aaron was ‘just pointing out facts’
  8. Senate puts NASA on notice over Mars mission
  9. Biden jokes that he got an endorsement from Marjorie Taylor Greene after video ...
  10. Democrats tear into RFK Jr. during weaponization hearing
  11. Cook Political Report moves three House races toward Democrats, two toward GOP
  12. Florida Board of Education approves controversial standards for teaching Black ...
  13. Greene displays sexual images of Hunter Biden at IRS whistleblower hearing
  14. Biden shares video of Marjorie Taylor Greene speech to promote his agenda
  15. ‘Non-human intelligence’: Schumer proposes stunning new UFO legislation
  16. House approves FAA reauthorization bill
  17. Judge denies bid by ‘QAnon Shaman’ to toss out Jan. 6 conviction
  18. House Democratic leader calls RFK Jr. a ‘living, breathing false-flag ...
Load more