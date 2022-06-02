Defense & National Security — Biden, Harris huddle with NATO head 

President Biden and Vice President Harris met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg as the alliance head visits Washington.

We’ll talk about the meeting. Plus, we’ll recap the latest moves from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

NATO chief huddles with Biden, Harris

President Biden and Vice President Harris met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg ahead of the alliance’s upcoming summit in Madrid.

The meeting was one segment of Stoltenberg’s two-day trip in Washington, during which he also met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

The backdrop: Stoltenberg’s visit to Washington comes as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine approaches its 100th day. Moscow refocuses its efforts toward the eastern part of Ukraine after failing at its initial goal of capturing the capital city of Kyiv.

It also comes as NATO looks to fast-track Finland and Sweden’s ascension into the alliance.

The alliance has to unanimously agree to accept new members, but Turkey is objecting over accusations that the Nordic countries harbor terrorist groups.

Recapping the meeting: The leaders discussed how Russia’s war affects transatlantic security, as well as “the importance of strengthening NATO’s deterrence and defense,” the White House said in a readout of the meeting.

The leaders also welcomed Finland and Sweden’s applications to NATO, and Biden “conveyed his strong support for efforts” to “facilitate a rapid accession process that addresses the security concerns of all Allies,” the White House added.

Stoltenberg separately met with national security adviser Jake Sullivan, the readout said.

A lookahead to Madrid: The heads of state and government from NATO’s member countries will be meeting at the alliance’s summit in Madrid from June 29-30.

The countries will discuss “the most pressing security concerns of today and tomorrow,” the alliance said.

NATO will also adopt its new Strategic Concept, which reaffirms the alliances’ purposes and tasks.

Mastriano agrees to interview with Jan. 6 panel

Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania’s Republican gubernatorial nominee, will testify before the committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol about his role aiding the Trump campaign in challenging the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The select House committee subpoenaed the Pennsylvania state lawmaker in February, citing his involvement in a plan to send an alternate slate of electors for some states to swing the 2020 election for former President Trump.

Mastriano last month won Pennsylvania’s GOP gubernatorial primary after centering much of his campaign on claims of voter fraud and winning Trump’s endorsement.

What Mastriano’s attorney said: A letter from Mastriano’s attorney, Timothy Parlatore, indicates he has turned over a suite of documents to comply with the committee’s request but notes the panel’s guardrails to avoid information “related to official actions that you took as an elected lawmaker.”

Given those limitations, the bulk of the tranche of documents provided are social media posts.

Parlatore told The Hill they are still in discussions with the committee over when Mastriano will sit for a voluntary interview.

What the panel wants: The letter from Mastriano’s lawyer, first reported by Politico, makes clear the extent of what the panel was seeking from the lawmaker, including any documents or communications tied to the plan to send an alternate slate of electors on Jan. 6 as well as any of his communications with Trump’s legal team.

It also asks for any documents tied to his efforts to organize busses to transport supporters to the rallies.

FORMER PENCE ADVISER TO APPEAR IN JAN. 6 PANEL HEARINGS

The retired judge who advised former Vice President Mike Pence ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol is expected to be among those who will testify as hearings begin next week, according to Axios.

Michael Luttig, a former judge on the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals appointed by George H. W. Bush, wrote ahead of the attack that the vice president’s role in certifying the election is only “to faithfully count the electoral college votes as they have been cast.”

Axios notes that official invitations to testify have not yet been sent, but Luttig previously told CBS News that he would be willing to speak before the House panel investigating Jan. 6, when supporters of former President Trump stormed the Capitol as lawmakers were certifying President Biden’s win.

Biden looks to sell armed drones to Ukraine

The Biden administration is reportedly planning to sell armed drones that can carry Hellfire missiles to Ukraine, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

The U.S. is looking to sell four MQ-1C Gray Eagle drones made by General Atomics, sources told the outlet. The drones can be armed with Hellfire missiles.

The administration plans to notify Congress of the sale in the coming days and make a public announcement afterward.

About the drone: The Gray Eagle is larger than the drones that Ukraine has been using to fend off Russia’s invasion so far. The 28-foot unmanned aircraft can last more than 27 hours and hold up to four Hellfire missiles, according to the Army’s acquisition website.

State weighs in: A State Department spokesperson didn’t directly dispute the report but told The Hill “as a matter of policy, we do not confirm or publicly comment on proposed defense transfers until they have been formally notified to Congress.”

The spokesperson added that “as the conflict is changing and Ukraine’s defense needs change so too has our support for Ukraine’s defense.”

“We continue to closely consult with our Ukrainian partners to ensure U.S. military assistance is adapting as needed to deliver the critical capabilities for today’s fight, such as this week’s announcement of plans to transfer Multiple Launch Rocket Systems,” they added.

The U.S. Institute of Peace will host a discussion on “Preventing Mass Atrocities in Afghanistan” at 9 a.m.

The Friends of the National World War II Memorial will host an event titled “Battle of Midway 80th Anniversary Reading of the Names and Wreath Presentation at the World War II Memorial” at 10 a.m.

