As Russia continues it brutal barrage of airstrikes on Ukraine, the Kremlin boasted its military had destroyed a U.S.-supplied heavy artillery system called HIMARS. The White House, however, said that hasn’t been confirmed.

We’ll share the Biden administration’s response plus details on the Japanese prime minister’s upcoming trip the United States and what it means for the two countries’ defense ties. Also: More on a rocket attack on a U.S. base in Syria.

This is Defense & National Security, your guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond.

Feds: No proof Russia destroyed US artillery system

The White House on Wednesday said there was no confirmation of reports from Moscow that the Russian military had destroyed a U.S.-supplied heavy artillery system called HIMARS in Ukraine.

The Russian Defense Ministry on Tuesday said in a progress report that missile and air strikes launched in the east of Ukraine destroyed “two launching ramps for U.S.-manufactured HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).”

Not so fast: National security spokesperson John Kirby, in a call with reporters, said Wednesday, “I’ve seen Russian claims that they hit a HIMAR system, and in response to this, we have no information to confirm that report.”

Kirby added that the Russians have released similar reports before, suggesting it is part of President Vladimir Putin’s disinformation campaign that paints Russia’s more than 10-month assault on Ukraine as a defensive military operation.

Earlier: The Kremlin’s claims followed a devastating attack on a Russian military base in territory it occupies in eastern Ukraine, where Russian officials said at least 63 of its soldiers were killed after coming under fire from what it said were U.S.-provided HIMARS.

Pentagon response: Reached for comment, a Pentagon spokesperson said they “are aware of the reports but are unable to confirm the accuracy at this time.”

“We have deferred to Ukraine to speak to their own operations as they defend themselves from Russian aggression,” the Defense Department spokesperson said.

A resupply: Kirby said that the Biden administration could provide Ukraine with additional HIMARS, which stands for High Mobility Artillery Rocket System.

Congress approved a $45 billion aid package for Ukraine last month, coinciding with a historic visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to speak at the Capitol and meet with President Biden, who further announced an additional





$2 billion in support, including the coveted Patriot missile defense battery. “The United States is committed to ensuring that the brave Ukrainian people can continue to defend their country against Russian aggression as long as it takes,” Biden said at the time.

Japan PM eyes deeper defense alliance with US

President Biden will host Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the White House next week as Japan boosts its defense spending amid growing security risks in East Asia regarding North Korea and China.

The president will welcome Kishida on Friday, Jan. 13, to discuss a “range of regional and global issues” and to “deepen ties” between the two nations, according to a Tuesday statement from White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Meeting details: During the meeting, they will discuss North Korea’s nuclear arms buildup and frequent missile tests, Russia’s war in Ukraine and Chinese aggression over the self-governing island of Taiwan.

“The leaders will celebrate the unprecedented strength of the U.S.-Japan Alliance and will set the course for their partnership in the year ahead,” Jean-Pierre said.

Why it matters: The meeting comes just weeks after Japan announced a historic change from a self-defense only military policy, adopting a national security strategy to allow for counter-attacks in a shift to more offensive footing.

Kishida’s Cabinet last month also approved a 2023 defense budget boosting security spending by 20 percent to the equivalent of $55 billion.

The new budget is part of a five-year plan that will push annual spending to

$73 billion and make Japan a nation with the third-largest defense budget after the U.S. and China.

Rockets target US base in east Syria

Two rockets targeted a U.S. base in eastern Syria on Wednesday but did not cause any casualties, the U.S. military announced.

The morning attack on Mission Support Site Conoco, used by American troops and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), “resulted in no injuries or damage to the base or coalition property,” according to a statement from U.S. Central Command.

Timing: It is not yet known what group was behind the attacks and no one has yet claimed responsibility, though the strikes come shortly after the third anniversary of a U.S. drone attack that killed Iran’s elite Quds force chief Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.

Condemnation: “Attacks of this kind place Coalition Forces and the civilian populace at risk and undermine the hard-earned stability and security of Syria and the region,” CENTCOM spokesman Col. Joe Buccino said in the statement.

Earlier: Mission Support Site Conoco, a U.S. military outpost next to a natural gas field, was last attacked in August when several rockets landed inside its perimeter, minorly injuring one service member.

Roughly 900 U.S. troops are based in Syria, and attacks on the bases that house them are not uncommon as Iran-backed militia and Islamic State fighters remain in the area.

