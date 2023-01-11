Defense & National Security — Russia gets new commander of war in Ukraine

Russian has a new top commander of its forces in Ukraine in another shake-up of military leadership as Moscow struggles to retake ground and major losses in the conflict.

We’ll share what we know about the new general and what led to the change, plus details about a second batch of classified documents belonging to President Biden reportedly found by aides.

Putin replaces commander of Ukraine war

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday appointed a new top commander of his forces in Ukraine in another shake-up of military leadership.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced Gen. Valery Gerasimov will be the next commander of the Joint Group of Forces in Ukraine, replacing Gen. Sergey Surovikin, who was appointed to the position in October.

Why the switch?: In a Telegram post, the Defense Ministry cited “the need to organize closer interaction” between branches of the armed forces and for “improving the quality of all types of support and the effectiveness” of commanding Russian troops.

What happened to the last defense chief?: Surovikin – who oversaw campaigns in Syria and was known for his ruthlessness — was demoted to a deputy overseeing aerospace forces under Gerasimov.

More on Gerasimov: Gerasimov has served as the chief of general staff of Russia’s armed forces since 2012. He is a veteran commander of the second Chechen war and is considered a key figure in Russian military planning.

Trying to turn the tide: Since launching its invasion of Ukraine last February, Russia has faced heavy losses and numerous setbacks in the war.

Russian forces are currently engaged in deadly fighting with Ukraine in the eastern region of the country and appears to be on the precipice of making its most significant gain on the battlefield since August, having almost taken control of a small mining town called Soledar.

Read the full story here





WHO IS VALERY GERASIMOV, NEW LEADER OF RUSSIA’S WAR IN UKRAINE?

The West is scrambling to find out more on Gen. Valery Gerasimov the new top commander of Russian forces in Ukraine who does not make many public appearances.

Military history: The BBC reported in 2012 that Gerasimov joined the military of the Soviet Union in 1977, becoming a member of the Northern Group of Forces stationed in Poland.

He then served in the Far Eastern and Baltic military districts before becoming chief of staff of the 58th Army in the Northern Caucasus Military District in 1999, according to BBC.

The Second Chechen War began later that year when fighting broke out between separatists from the Russian province of Chechnya and Russian forces.

Gerasimov served as the chief of staff of the Far Eastern Military District, where he was reprimanded for a large outbreak of illness among the soldiers, from 2003 to 2005. He also served as the commander of military districts for St. Petersburg and Moscow and the Central Military District, which makes up a large part of central Russia.

Read more here



Second batch of classified Biden docs found

A second batch of classified documents belonging to President Biden was reportedly discovered by White House aides, days after the discovery of documents from a former private office of the president’s became public.

The new batch was found in separate location from the first, NBC News first reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

An earlier discovery: The first batch was found in a University of Pennsylvania office in Washington, D.C., that once belonged to Biden between his time as vice president and his 2020 presidential campaign.

Since then, White House aides have been looking for any additional classified documents in other locations, NBC reported.

No comment: Earlier on Wednesday, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre sparred with reporters over the discovery of the first batch of documents, avoiding answering questions on why the administration didn’t inform the public sooner when attorneys for Biden made the discovery on Nov. 2, just six days ahead of crucial midterm elections.

She said the situation was under review by the Department of Justice and would not comment on it further.

Read the rest here

