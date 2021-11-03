It’s Wednesday, welcome to Overnight Defense & National Security, your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup.

It’s confirmed! The U.S. and Iran plan to restart international discussions at the end of the month over returning to the Obama-era nuclear deal.

We’ll share details on the planned talks, which come as Iranian forces cause tensions in international waters, plus the newly released details of the Pentagon’s errant drone strike that killed 10 Afghan civilians and the Defense Department’s new assessment of Chinese nuclear ambitions.

Talks with Iran set for late November

A U.S. delegation to the Vienna to discuss the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will be led by special envoy for Iran Robert Malley on Nov. 29, a State Department spokesperson confirmed to The Hill on Wednesday.

The announcement marks the first tangible progress on continuing indirect discussions between Washington and Tehran after then-President Trump pulled the U.S. out of the agreement in 2018 and negotiations to return to it fell apart in June.

Who first announced it: Iran’s top nuclear negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, announced the decision on Twitter after a call with Enrique Mora, the European Union official in charge of coordinating the negotiations.

“In a phone call with @enriquemora_ , we agreed to start the negotiations aiming at removal of unlawful & inhumane sanctions on 29 November in Vienna,” Bagheri Kani tweeted, referring to penalties imposed under the Trump administration.

Who will be there?: Mora said in a tweet Wednesday the talks will include all the remaining JCPOA members — the European Union, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United Kingdom — and the United States.

Some background: The Biden administration is intent on reviving the JCPOA and said it is prepared to lift sanctions that are inconsistent with the deal while calling on Iran to roll back its nuclear activity that exceeds its limits. Iran began breaching the terms of the agreement in 2019 in response to the Trump administration’s campaign of sanctions.

The U.S. and Iran have participated in six indirect discussions over a pathway to return to the JCPOA since April, with the final round ending in June. Iran has held off agreeing to return to the talks amid a change in its presidential administrations, with Tehran now led by the U.S.-sanctioned conservative hard-liner Ebrahim Raisi.

Picking up where they left off: State Department spokesperson Ned Price on Wednesday said that the talks should start from where they left off with the conclusion of the sixth round of talks in June.

“We have been unambiguous when it comes to our position that there was tremendous progress in rounds one through six in these talks in Vienna. It would be neither productive nor wise to take up from any other position from where we left off in June, from the conclusion in the sixth round,” Price said.

Read the full story here.

US AND IRAN TRADE BARBS OVER TANKER INCIDENT

Iran’s military on Wednesday claimed that it stopped an attempt by the U.S. Navy to detain a tanker carrying Iranian oil in the Sea of Oman, an accusation the U.S. military later called “totally false.”

Tehran’s state-run Press TV said U.S. forces used helicopters and ships to try to block the tanker, which was back in Iran’s territorial waters, according to Reuters.

Press TV said Iran’s elite military arm, the Revolutionary Guards, reacted “promptly” when the oil tanker was detained.

Not so, says US: But Pentagon press secretary John Kirby later pushed back on the assertion and said it was Iran that was the aggressor.

“I’ve seen the claims, they are absolutely, totally false and untrue,” Kirby told reporters at the Pentagon. “There was no such effort by U.S. naval assets to seize anything.”

The incident: Kirby said Iran was referring to an Oct. 24 incident during which the U.S. Navy monitored Iranian forces “illegally boarding and seizing a merchant vessel in international waters in the Gulf of Oman.”

The U.S. 5th Fleet then directed two ships and aerial assets to closely monitor the situation.

“At no time were U.S. forces attempting to retake or otherwise engage in the situation. We acted completely in accordance with the law. So it’s a bogus claim,” Kirby said.

He added that Iran’s actions “constitute a blatant violation of international law that undermines freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce. The only seizing that was done was by Iran.”

Read the full story here.

Pentagon finds no war crimes in deadly strike

A Pentagon review of an Aug. 29 drone strike in Kabul that killed 10 Afghan civilians, including children, found no violation of the laws of war but did find “execution errors,” the Air Force inspector general said Wednesday.

Lt. Gen. Sami Said told reporters that communication breakdowns and issues with how U.S. officials identified and confirmed the target of the bombing “regrettably led to civilian casualties.”

Will anyone be punished?: Said’s investigation concluded that the errant strike was not caused by misconduct or negligence and it doesn’t recommend disciplinary action, but the report is now with commanders who could decide on what accountability, if any, there would be.

When it happened: The mistaken strike came as U.S. forces scrambled to leave the country in the final days of its mission after the Taliban’s swift takeover. It also took place three days after an ISIS-K suicide bomber killed 13 American troops and dozens of Afghans outside Hamid Karzai International Airport.

“You have to put yourself into the conditions that existed at the time,” Said said. “So you can imagine the stress on the force is high and the risk to force is high, and not appreciating [the incident] through that lens, I think would be inappropriate.”

A series of mistakes: The Defense Department — which initially defended the targeting as a “righteous strike” — carried out the bombing after commanders errantly thought the driver of a white Toyota Corolla was an ISIS-K operative with explosives.

Said said commanders and analysts misread the drone surveillance of 37-year-old Zemerai Ahmadi, who was actually a longtime aid worker for a U.S.-based group.

“It starts to build on itself in multiple, different settings throughout the eight-hour window, to the point that it became ‘that is the target and we’ve met the threshold to strike,’” he said.

Children present: U.S. officials also initially said no women or children were assessed to be at risk prior to the attack, but another look at drone surveillance footage found that a child could be seen near the car two minutes before the missile was launched, Said said.

Read more details here.

China quickly expanding nuclear arsenal

China is expanding its nuclear arsenal faster than expected as it seeks to build global influence, the Pentagon said in a report released Wednesday.

The report stated that Beijing likely intends to have 1,000 nuclear warheads by 2030, including 700 “deliverable” warheads by 2027, far outpacing the Defense Department’s previous estimates.

China is strengthening its “ability to ‘fight and win wars’ against a ‘strong enemy’ [a likely euphemism for the United States], coerce Taiwan and rival claimants in territorial disputes, counter an intervention by a third party in a conflict along the PRC’s periphery, and project power globally,” reads the analysis titled “Military and Security Developments Involving the People’s Republic of China.”

Warning signs: Last month, Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, raised concerns about China’s apparent testing of hypersonic weapons, calling it “very close” to a “Sputnik moment.”

Meanwhile, the U.S. has also been concerned about recent China provocations against Taiwan, which it sees as part of its territory. Beijing flew nearly 150 warplanes into Taiwan’s air identification zone last month.

Numbers unclear: It was unclear from Wednesday’s report exactly how many nuclear warheads that China has on hand. However, the Pentagon predicted last year that Beijing’s stockpile was in the low 200s and was projected to at least double over the next decade.

Other findings: The report also found that China is developing new intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) and has “commenced building at least three solid-fueled ICBM silo fields,” which will contain hundreds of silos.

A separate report from the Federation of American Scientists released Tuesday revealed that China had been constructing facilities near the cities of Yumen, Hami and Ordos that appeared to be missile silos. China has not confirmed or denied that the facilities are silos.

Read more on that report here.

MILLEY: US ‘ABSOLUTELY’ COULD DEFEND TAIWAN FROM CHINA

Shortly before the report’s release, Milley asserted that the U.S. military “absolutely” could defend Taiwan from a potential Chinese attack if asked to do so.

Speaking at the Aspen Security Forum, Milley said he did not expect China to attempt to seize the self-governing island in the next 24 months, but should it happen, U.S. forces “absolutely have the capability” to defend Taipei, “no question about that.”

He also allowed that Beijing is “clearly and unambiguously building the capability to provide those options to the national leadership if they so choose at some point in the future.”

Read about that interview here.

