Overnight Defense & National Security — More tensions with Iran

The United States and Iran once again are giving conflicting accounts of a confrontation between the two in international waters, an occurrence that has happened several times in the past month.

We’ll share details of what happened and what both sides are claiming, plus recent Chinese military moves and the Biden administration effort to transport U.S.-trained Afghan pilots from Tajikistan.

Iran said it warned off US drones, Washington disagrees

Iran on Tuesday said its military warned off U.S. drones it says approached during the country’s annual war games exercises.

“These aircraft [RQ-4 and MQ-9 U.S. drones] changed their route after approaching the borders of the Islamic Republic of Iran following the air defence’s interception and decisive warning,” state media IRIB reported, according to Reuters.

Timing: The incident came as Iran was conducting its annual war games in parts of the Red Sea, north of the Indian Ocean and east of the Strait of Hormuz.

It also comes weeks before Iran and the U.S. are set to resume talks to reenter the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal.

The Pentagon’s response: “We are familiar with false reports emanating from Iranian state media as of late. Again, we are not seeing operation reports that suggest the Iranian military has prevented U.S. forces from fulfilling its objectives in the region,” U.S. Army Maj. John Rigsbee, a spokesperson for Centcom, said in a statement to The Hill.

Earlier: Iran’s military last week claimed that it stopped an attempt by the U.S. Navy to detain a tanker carrying Iranian oil in the Sea of Oman on Oct. 24, an accusation the U.S. military called “totally false.”

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby at the time pushed back on the assertion and said it was Iran that was the aggressor when its forces “illegally” boarded and seized a merchant vessel in international waters in the Gulf of Oman.

“I’ve seen the claims, they are absolutely, totally false and untrue,” Kirby told reporters at the Pentagon. “There was no such effort by U.S. naval assets to seize anything.”

Increasing incidents: Asked Tuesday about the latest confrontation, Kirby said he could not confirm or speak to the timing and the frequency of such incidents but said the U.S. military is “focused on the threat.”

US-trained Afghan pilots preparing to leave Tajikistan

The Biden administration is looking to transport more than 150 U.S.-trained Afghan pilots and other evacuees who fled to nearby Tajikistan after Afghanistan fell to the Taliban in August, the Pentagon confirmed Tuesday.

The U.S. embassy in Tajikistan “is working to expedite” the departure of a group of approximately 191 evacuees, including pilots, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby told reporters.

“We expect that they will be able to depart Tajikistan soon but we are not in control of the timeline,” Kirby added, referring further questions to the State Department.

A delay?: Reuters first reported on the group’s impending departure on a flight arranged by the U.S. government, citing two Afghan pilots.

The Afghans waited for a day at the airport in Dushanbe, Tajikistan’s capital, for a flight that seemed to be delayed, according to Reuters.

An escape: Hundreds of Afghan pilots fled their country in the days after the Taliban took control and U.S. forces pulled out nearly three months ago. The Islamic extremist group often targets the U.S.-trained, English-speaking personnel, who fear they will be killed if they return to Afghanistan.

Some who fled to Uzbekistan have since been moved to the United Arab Emirates under a U.S.-brokered deal in September.

But other pilots who flew to Tajikistan have been detained by Tajik authorities — with most being held at a sanatorium — and are still awaiting a U.S. relocation effort.

China holds military drill as US delegation arrives in Taiwan

China conducted combat readiness drills on Tuesday as a U.S. congressional delegation arrived in Taiwan, the latest incident of saber-rattling from Beijing over the island.

China’s reasoning: Senior Colonel Shi Yi, a spokesperson for the People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theater Command, said in a statement that the drills were to “test and improve the combat effectiveness of the troops of multiple services and arms in joint operations.”

“Taiwan is a part of Chinese territory, the military operation conducted by the troops under the Eastern Theater Command forces is in response to the erroneous words and deeds of relevant countries on the Taiwan question and acts of the ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces,” Shi continued.

The aircraft involved: Taiwan’s defense ministry separately said that six Chinese aircrafts entered its air defense zone, including four J-16 fighter jets.

Tensions between China and Taiwan have risen as Beijing ramps up provocations in recent weeks.

Who went to Taiwan?: On Tuesday, a delegation of U.S. senators and members of the House arrived in Taipei on a military plane, Reuters reported, citing local media.

It was unclear which lawmakers were part of the delegation. The Hill has reached out to the White House and State Department for further information.

A ‘fairly routine’ trip: Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby confirmed to reporters on Tuesday that a congressional delegation had arrived in Taipei, adding that such trips are not unusual.

“Congressional delegation visits to Taiwan are fairly routine,” Kirby said. “I would put it in the context of the normal practice here, and in keeping with our obligations under the Taiwan Relations Act, which has been supported by multiple administrations, both Democratic and Republican, that reinforces our requirement to help Taiwan with its self-defense needs.”

