Defense & National Security — Blinken details Russia’s possible next steps

Blinken details Russia’s preparations

Secretary of State Antony Blinken detailed on Thursday what the U.S. believes Russia is prepared to do as its invasion of Ukraine enters its fourth week.

The move was part of the Biden administration’s strategy of declassifying intelligence to counter Russia’s disinformation, and to unite the world against possible atrocities

What’s next in the war? Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Blinken warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin was setting the stage for a chemical weapons attack and then blame Ukraine to justify escalating its own attacks.

He further said that the U.S. believes Russia would bring in mercenaries from private military groups and foreign countries, noting that Putin authorized additional forces for the Middle East and elsewhere.

Blinken also said that Russian forces would likely “systematically kidnap local officials and replace them with puppets.”

He also said that after devastating Ukrainian cities, “Moscow may bring in officials from Russia to serve as local government officials and surge what they described as ‘economic support’ in an attempt to make the people dependent on Moscow for survival.”

US citizen killed: A U.S. citizen has been killed in Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed in a briefing on Thursday.

Police in the region of Chernihiv, located the northeast of Kyiv, said the person was among several civilians killed by a heavy artillery attack, but further details of the attack were unknown.

The news comes as the journalism community mourns several deaths this week in Ukraine.

On Sunday, American videographer and photographer Brent Renaud was shot dead in Irpin, Ukraine.

Fox News revealed on Tuesday that an attack on a vehicle outside of Kyiv a day earlier killed cameraman Pierre Zakrezwski and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova, who was working as a freelance consultant for the network.

Still won’t ‘close the sky:’ Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Thursday doubled down on her opposition to idea of sending U.S. or NATO forces into Ukraine to help repel Russian airstrikes.

Pelosi’s words come a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed Congress virtually and pleaded to help his country “close the sky.”

Pelosi, who spoke with Zelensky last week and has also spoken several times with her Ukrainian counterpart, said Zelensky’s plea was perfectly appropriate. But Ukrainian leaders already “know” the limits of NATO’s involvement, she added.

“What he wants is a result. He wants a result that says, … ‘If you are not going to give us air cover with your own personnel, we need air cover or we need equipment to affect air cover,'” Pelosi said.

“‘If it’s not going to be affected by what I’m asking for, then this is another way we can get that done.'”