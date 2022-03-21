Defense & National Security — Russia sends warnings to the West

It’s Monday, welcome to Overnight Defense & National Security, your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. Subscribe here.

Following a claimed hypersonic missile strike in Ukraine, Russia on Monday said it had summoned the U.S. ambassador to Moscow for a meeting to provide him a “note of protest” over President Biden’s criticisms of Russia’s war.

We’ll break down Russia’s warnings plus a previously unannounced U.S. weapons transfer to Saudi Arabia, what the White House is urging private companies to do about their cyber defenses and reveal new details on the fatal aircraft crash in Norway that killed four Marines.

For The Hill, I’m Ellen Mitchell. Write me with tips at emitchell@thehill.com.

Let’s get to it.

Russia warns relations with US could be severed