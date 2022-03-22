Defense & National Security — Biden gears up for new Russia sanctions

It’s Tuesday, welcome to Defense & National Security, your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. Subscribe here.

President Biden and U.S. allies are preparing to announce new sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine when Biden visits Belgium later this week.

More on what to expect, plus the Pentagon’s new suicide prevention review committee and Australia’s partnership with the U.S. on space defense.

For The Hill, I’m Jordan Williams. Write me with tips at jwilliams@thehill.com.

Let’s get to it.

Biden, US allies to impose sanctions on Russia

President Biden and U.S. allies will unveil new sanctions against Russia when the president travels to Belgium this week.