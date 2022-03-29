Defense & National Security — Officials skeptical Russia reducing military campaign

It’s Tuesday, welcome to Overnight Defense & National Security, your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. Subscribe here.

Washington is skeptical after Russia announced that it would reduce its military campaign in the Ukrainian cities of Kyiv and Chernihiv.

More on that, plus a reported hours-long gap from White House records given to the committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Russia says it will scale back military campaign

Russian state media reported earlier Tuesday that Moscow would “drastically reduce military activity” near the capital Kyiv and Chernihiv near the Belarus border.

The developments fueled some tepid optimism that Russia’s nearly five-week assault on Ukraine could be winding down in some places.

It also comes as negotiations between Russia and Ukraine picked up this week in Turkey.

Really a ‘repositioning:’ In response to the developments from the Kremlin, Pentagon press secretary said that Russia was really “repositioning” those troops.

“We ought not be fooling — and nobody should be fooling ourselves by the Kremlin’s now recent claim that it will suddenly reduce military attacks near Kyiv or any reports that it’s going to withdraw all of its forces,” Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said.

“We believe this is a repositioning, not a real withdrawal, and that we all should be prepared to watch for a major offensive against other areas of Ukraine. It does not mean the threat to Kyiv is over,” he added.

Biden not convinced yet: President Biden expressed skepticism at the announcement, saying “we’ll see” when asked about the developments.

The president acknowledged that negotiations between Russia and Ukraine picked up this week in Turkey and noted that the subject came up during a call with the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom earlier Tuesday morning.

“There seems to be consensus that let’s just see what they have to offer. We’ll find out what they do,” Biden said.

Possible cease-fire talks begin: Negotiators from Ukraine and Russia held their first face-to-face talks in two weeks on Tuesday in Turkey to discuss a possible cease-fire as well as Ukraine security guarantees.

Vladimir Medinsky, Russia’s top negotiator, said Ukraine presented “a clearly formulated position from Ukraine.” He also added that “the possibility of making peace will become closer,” the news outlet noted.

But Secretary of State Antony Blinken was skeptical of the talks.

“I would leave it to our Ukrainian partners to characterize whether there is any genuine progress and whether Russia is engaging meaningfully,” Blinken told reporters, according to CBS News.

“What I can say is this: There is what Russia says, and there is what Russia does. We’re focused on the latter. And what Russia is doing is the continued brutalization of Ukraine and its people. And that continues as we speak.”

