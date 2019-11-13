North Korea issues warning over US-South Korea drills

North Korea's State Affairs Commission, the country's highest decision-making body, slammed the U.S. on Wednesday for its planned military drills with South Korea, The Associated Press reports.

The commission says that the expected drills hurt bilateral relations discussed by leader Kim Jong Un Kim Jong UnTrump says he'll meet with dictators if it helps the US South Korea: US pursuing nuclear talks with North Korea 'very actively' North Korea blasts Japanese prime minister as an "idiot and villain" over weapons test criticism MORE and President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump faces high stakes in meeting with Erdoğan amid impeachment drama Democrats worry they don't have right candidate to beat Trump Trump threatening to fire Mulvaney: report MORE, and that the military exercises force the North Korean military to raise its level of readiness.

Continuing, the commission warned that the U.S. can expect a “bigger threat and harsh suffering" if it continues to refuse to come to the table for nuclear talks before the end-of-the-year deadline that Kim has set.

The once-promising talks between the two countries have stalled since October, when the two sides failed to have a productive meeting in Stockholm.