EPA upholds Trump decision not to regulate chemical linked to fetal brain damage

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced on Thursday that it will uphold a Trump-era decision not to regulate a chemical used in rocket fuel that may be tied to fetal brain damage.

The EPA said in a statement that it would not regulate perchlorate in drinking water, saying the Trump administration’s decision was based on the “best available peer reviewed science.”

Perchlorate can disrupt the function of the thyroid gland, which can lead to developmental issues in children.

But, in 2020, the Trump administration determined that the substance “does not meet the criteria for regulation as a drinking water contaminant” under the Safe Drinking Water Act.

When he first took office, President Biden announced a review of the Trump-era decision not to regulate perchlorate. His administration’s decision to uphold its predecessor’s policy signifies a reversal of an Obama-era determination that the chemical does meet the criteria for regulation.

Environmental and public health groups have urged the regulation of perchlorate.

In 2019, the American Academy of Pediatrics urged the EPA to set the “strongest possible” limits for the substance due to its potential impacts.

“When fetuses are exposed during pregnancy, perchlorate endangers a child’s development. Children born with even mild, subclinical deficiencies in thyroid function may have lower IQs, higher chances of being diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and visuospatial difficulties,” the organization wrote at the time.

While the Biden administration is not pursuing regulations, it did say it would take other actions aimed at tackling perchlorate, including research into perchlorate levels in bodies of water after fireworks displays.

EPA Assistant Administrator for Water Radhika Fox said in a statement that the agency is “applying the right tools to support public health protections.”

In addition to rocket fuel, perchlorate is also used in fireworks and munitions. The EPA has estimated that as 620,000 people may be consuming water that has a perchlorate concentration higher than “levels of concern.”