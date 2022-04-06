trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

Democrat presses EPA administrator on climate rule pace: ‘How long do you think you have?’

by Rachel Frazin - 04/06/22 1:43 PM ET
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) gives an opening statement during a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson on Monday, March 21, 2022.
Anna Rose Layden

A Democratic senator on Wednesday pressed the Biden administration about why it has yet to complete certain climate regulations, raising concerns about how long it is taking. 

In a rare moment of intraparty tension, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) questioned EPA Administrator Michael Regan about how long it is taking the agency to develop new climate regulations for pollution sources including power plants, chemical plants, oil refineries and aircrafts.

“How long do you think you have?” Whitehouse asked. 

In response, Regan said the agency only had limited resources and blamed “the state that the EPA found itself in when President Biden was elected.”

“Since I’ve been there for the past year, we’ve got staff working nights and weekends,” the administrator said. “I’m really proud of the record that we have when you look at the rules that we have proposed and finalized within the first year of the Biden administration.”

“I’m am damn proud of what this agency has done over the past year with the resources that we have,” he added. 

“The problem is that in an emergency, effort doesn’t count, results count,” Whitehouse shot back. 

On power plants in particular, Regan noted an ongoing Supreme Court case that could limit which tools the agency has at its disposal. 

“We’re going to be ready to go as soon as the Supreme Court rules,” he said. 

Whitehouse also asked Regan whether it was fair to say the agency’s proposed regulation for heavy-duty trucks and buses is “weaker than California’s and does not require increased zero-emission trucks and buses.”

Regan described the rule as “step one” and said there would be “multiple steps” for regulating heavy-duty vehicles.

Tags Biden climate regulations Environmental Protection Agency EPA Joe Biden Joe Biden Michael Regan Michael Regan Sheldon Whitehouse Sheldon Whitehouse

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. 6 state AGs threaten to investigate ...
  2. Biden targets Putin’s ...
  3. Supreme Court halts ruling against ...
  4. Fauci tells Chris Wallace of ...
  5. Herschel Walker leads Warnock in ...
  6. GOP moderates send message on Supreme ...
  7. 45 House Democrats call on Census ...
  8. Nobel economists were dead wrong on ...
  9. ADL slams GOP senator who suggested ...
  10. Jen Psaki must resign — immediately
  11. GOP sends Biden warning shot on ...
  12. Arizona Supreme Court declines GOP ...
  13. These 5 cities have the highest gas ...
  14. Protection against COVID-19 infection ...
  15. Trump gets attention for saying he ...
  16. Pentagon: Russian forces outside ...
  17. Tennessee bill would eliminate age ...
  18. Building near deadly Surfside condo ...
Load more

Video

See all Video