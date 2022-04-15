Trump-era EPA chief Scott Pruitt files to run for Senate in Oklahoma

Trump-era Environmental Protection Agency Chief Scott Pruitt will run to represent Oklahoma in the U.S. Senate.

Pruitt officially filed on Friday to run for the seat currently held by Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.). Inhofe announced earlier this year that he would not run for reelection.

It had been previously reported that Pruitt was considering a Senate bid.

Pruitt helmed the agency tasked with protecting the environment until resigning in 2018 amid several ethics controversies.

He faced scrutiny for his $50 per night deal to rent a condo co-owned by the wife of an energy lobbyist as well as for spending on his security detail, first-class travel and a soundproof booth in his office.

He has previously served as Oklahoma’s attorney general.

This story is developing and will be updated.