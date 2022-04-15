trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

Trump-era EPA chief Scott Pruitt files to run for Senate in Oklahoma

by Rachel Frazin - 04/15/22 2:21 PM ET
Getty Images

Trump-era Environmental Protection Agency Chief Scott Pruitt will run to represent Oklahoma in the U.S. Senate.

Pruitt officially filed on Friday to run for the seat currently held by  Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.). Inhofe announced earlier this year that he would not run for reelection.

It had been previously reported that Pruitt was considering a Senate bid. 

Pruitt helmed the agency tasked with protecting the environment until resigning in 2018 amid several ethics controversies. 

He faced scrutiny for his $50 per night deal to rent a condo co-owned by the wife of an energy lobbyist as well as for spending on his security detail, first-class travel and a soundproof booth in his office. 

He has previously served as Oklahoma’s attorney general. 

This story is developing and will be updated. 

Tags

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Russia sends formal letter warning US ...
  2. Zelensky says world should prepare ...
  3. New texts show two GOP lawmakers ...
  4. Five grocery items with big price ...
  5. Will Trump practice ‘the art of ...
  6. Fox’s John Roberts defends Peter ...
  7. Twitter adopts poison pill to prevent ...
  8. Timeline for marijuana legalization ...
  9. Federal judge rules Abrams cannot use ...
  10. Feinstein defends record after report ...
  11. Psaki: Biden executive action on ...
  12. Here are the 39 US lawmakers who were ...
  13. The Memo: Democrats hope Trump will ...
  14. Schumer: White House closer to ...
  15. Are we witnessing the beginning of ...
  16. GOP votes to withdraw from ...
  17. Vulnerable Democrats buck Biden on ...
  18. Graham leads US delegation to Taiwan
Load more

Video

See all Video