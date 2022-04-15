Interior announces new oil, gas lease sales, royalty hike

The Interior Department on Friday announced another round of oil and gas lease sales on public lands as well as an increase in royalty rates.

The administration initially froze new leasing on public lands shortly after President Biden took office, but a federal district court that summer issued an injunction against the order. The department cited that injunction in announcing the lease sales.

The administration said the sale would incorporate 173 land parcels on about 144,000 acres, 80 percent less than the acreage nominated under the Trump administration.

In the announcement, the Interior Department said it will issue final sales notices for the upcoming sales Monday. The Interior Department also announced a royalty hike, increasing rates from 12.5 to 18.75 percent.

“How we manage our public lands and waters says everything about what we value as a nation. For too long, the federal oil and gas leasing programs have prioritized the wants of extractive industries above local communities, the natural environment, the impact on our air and water, the needs of Tribal Nations, and, moreover, other uses of our shared public lands,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in a statement.

“Today, we begin to reset how and what we consider to be the highest and best use of Americans’ resources for the benefit of all current and future generations,” Haaland added.

In October, the Bureau of Land Management said that it will incorporate national greenhouse gas emissions in oil and gas leasing decisions. Separately, the federal government also said it would incorporate the so-called social cost of carbon into leasing decisions and other regulations.

Judge James Cain, a Trump appointee, blocked the use of the metric in February, but an appeals court overturned the ruling in March. The same week, the department announced new lease sales would proceed following the ruling.

The Interior Department had previously announced an offshore lease sale in the Gulf of Mexico, but after a court ruled those sales invalid, the government said it would not appeal.

Responses from environmental and conservation groups were mixed. A spokesperson for the Center for Western Priorities called it “good news” that “shows that Secretary Haaland and her team at Interior are listening to Westerners and working in the best interest of taxpayers.”

“By limiting the upcoming sale to areas with existing oil and gas infrastructure, Interior will prevent speculators from locking up public lands with little or no potential for future production,” he added. “Raising the royalty rate ensures taxpayers will get a fair share from oil produced on these parcels.”

However, the Center for Biological Diversity excoriated the decision.

“The Biden administration’s claim that it must hold these lease sales is pure fiction and a reckless failure of climate leadership,” Randi Spivak, public lands director at the Center for Biological Diversity, said in a statement. “It’s as if they’re ignoring the horror of firestorms, floods and megadroughts, and accepting climate catastrophes as business as usual.”

The announcement comes as critics of the administration have blamed Biden’s policies on oil exploration for domestic gas prices. However, the administration has countered by pointing to the numerous unused leases currently held by oil companies, and the disparity between declines in oil prices and lack of comparable drops in consumer gas prices.

— Updated at 4:53 p.m.