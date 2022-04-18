Biden to tout climate policies for Earth Day

The Biden administration says it plans to highlight several of its climate change accomplishments ahead of and on Earth Day this Friday.

On Tuesday, the administration is expected to provide an update on its efforts to tackle extremely powerful climate-warming gases called hydrofluorocarbons — which the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is now phasing down after a 2020 law required it to do so, senior officials told reporters Monday.

The administration will highlight its clean energy accomplishments on Wednesday.

The Department of Transportation is expected to make an announcement on Thursday related to the bipartisan infrastructure law and helping states cut transportation emissions. Biden is also expected to visit Portland, Ore., to discuss the bipartisan infrastructure law.

And on Friday, Biden will travel to Seattle, where he will “showcase how we are using mother nature” to help tackle climate change, an official said.

The string of announcements and events comes as lawmakers struggle to reach a deal to advance climate legislation, leaving the administration’s climate agenda largely up in the air.

Last year, the administration and Democrats had touted their proposed “Build Back Better” bill that would have taken actions like providing clean energy tax credits and sought to incentivize industry away from methane leaks.

Swing vote Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said in December that he opposed the bill — effectively killing it.

An official told reporters on Monday, however, that the administration is still pushing for a reconciliation bill, which would only require Democratic support to pass.

“We are in touch with a wide range of members about a reconciliation package that will cut some of the biggest costs that families face,” the official said. “It’s going to fight inflation and it’s going to keep reducing deficit at a historic pace.”

Meanwhile, much of the administration’s focus has also been on high gas prices exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It has taken short-term actions to increase the gasoline supply, including opening up its strategic reserves, while also calling on oil companies to drill more.

Last week, the administration also announced that it will be restarting oil and gas leasing.

A senior official told reporters on Monday that this action was being taken to satisfy a court injunction, and that the sale is significantly smaller than originally planned.