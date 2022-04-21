GSA announces emissions cut milestone in federal buildings

The General Services Administration (GSA) — the federal agency in charge of government products, services and facilities — announced a major milestone towards its climate goals on Thursday.

The agency said that, compared to a 2008 baseline level, federal building owns and leases have cut their emissions by 51 percent. This represents savings of 1.1 million tons of emissions each year compared to 2008, the agency said.

GSA said this puts it “more than a decade” ahead of the government-wide goal of cutting emissions in half by 2032.

“We’re thrilled to reach this milestone, and we’ll keep pushing to reach the goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045,” GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan said in a statement.

“As a country, we must continue to invest in and upgrade our over 1,500 owned federal properties to build a cleaner, healthier future for America,” Carnahan added.

As part of his overall strategy to cut the country’s contribution to climate change, President Biden has called on the federal government to cut its own emissions, calling on it to reach carbon neutrality at the same time as the rest of the country in 2050.

He has also pushed for the federal government to buy greener products like electric vehicles, though this has run into hurdles at the Postal Service, a major owner of government vehicles, which is led by an appointee of former President Trump.