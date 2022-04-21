Carbon emissions from flaring hit 10-year low in 2021

Carbon emissions from the practice of flaring hit a 10-year low in 2021, but rates are likely to creep back up in the near term, according to research released Thursday by Rystad Energy.

Rystad’s estimate projected that 2021 upstream flaring, the burning of gas during extraction, generated about 276 million metric tons of carbon dioxide, down from 283 million in 2020 and continuing a longer downward trend.

The decline has been steeper in the oil sector specifically, which generated about 12 million metric tons of carbon dioxide, down from 30 million in 2019. Rystad attributed this largely to improvements in the American shale sector.

Flaring is the source of about 30 percent of oil and gas industry carbon emissions, according to Rystad Energy analyst Dzenana Tiganj. American shale production was the source of 68 percent of North American upstream flaring in 2019, but only 38 percent in 2021.

In addition to the U.S., the decline was also driven by improvements in African offshore production, according to the report. Carbon dioxide emissions from flaring offshore by African nations decreased 4 million metric tons between 2019 and 2021, largely due to increased production from less mature fields and abandonment of mature fields.

Many of those declines were specifically concentrated in Nigeria and Angola, which together cut more than 2 million metric tons of flaring-related carbon dioxide from 2019 and 2020. This level stayed flat in 2021.

In Europe, meanwhile, the U.K. has been a major driver of reduced flaring emissions. Europe cut flaring emissions by nearly 40 percent from 2019 to 2021, according to Rystad.

Despite the drop, Rystad also projected flaring would rebound over the year, citing a combination of sanctions on Russian energy and the continued relaxation and removal of COVID-19-related restrictions. It also found that the countries that comprise about 70 percent of global upstream flaring emissions remain unchanged. These countries include the U.S., Russia, Iraq, Iran, Mexico, Nigeria, Venezuela, China and Libya.