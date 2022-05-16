Sierra Club presses Senate Democrats for climate investments

The Sierra Club is poised to launch an ad campaign in nine states as part of an effort to encourage Senate Democrats to take climate-related action by investing in communities facing systemic injustice and economic inequity.

The ad campaign will feature digital advertisements on social media in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Washington.

The ads specifically call for Democrats such as Sens. Bob Casey (Pa.), Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.), John Hickenlooper (Colo.) and Ron Wyden (Ore.) to “deliver on climate, care, jobs, and justice.”

The Sierra Club’s effort comes as the Senate attempts to revive attempts to pass climate-related legislation that stalled out in the 50-50 chamber last year.

“Time is running out for the Senate to pass a budget reconciliation package that includes at least $555 billion in investments in climate, care, jobs, and justice,” Sierra Club Legislative Director Melinda Pierce said in a statement.

“All this must be accomplished in a way that prioritizes communities of color and low-income communities that are hit hardest by pollution, climate-fueled disasters, and racial injustice. The time is now,” Pierce added.

For the Senate’s policy bill to pass, it would require the support of every Democrat.

But Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) has recently pushed for a bipartisan energy and climate package, which some Democrats say is an effort to sidestep negotiating a broader budget reconciliation package.

“We’re running out of time. The calendar is staring us in the face, and I’m concerned we have no time to waste on conversations that are futile,” one Democratic senator said earlier this month.

The Sierra Club’s advertising campaign will not run in West Virginia, with the group believing its ads will be more effective in the states it chose to target.