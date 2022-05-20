trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

Russia to cut off gas to Finland

by Rachel Frazin - 05/20/22 3:12 PM ET
Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP
Russian President Vladimir Putin listens during a meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on May 6, 2022.

Russia is cutting off its supply of natural gas to Finland as of Saturday as Helsinki moves forward with its effort to join NATO in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Finnish energy company Gasum on Friday said it had been notified by the Russian energy giant Gazprom that it would shut off its supply of gas the next day.

The announcement comes as Russia demands that Finland pay for the natural gas in rubles, which Finland has refused to do.

It also adds a new layer to an escalating energy fight between Russia and much of Europe fueled by the war in Ukraine.

The European Union earlier this month proposed an oil ban on imports from Russia. This week, the EU unveiled additional details on its plan to reduce its dependence on Russian natural gas. 

Russia has already cut off gas to Poland and Bulgaria. 

President Biden has hailed the efforts of Finland and Sweden to join NATO after decades outside the bloc. Both countries took steps to join the military alliance after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began in February. The leaders of Sweden and Finland met with Biden at the White House on Thursday.

Gasum said in a statement said that starting on Saturday, it will supply natural gas to its customers from other sources through the Balticconnector pipeline, which goes between Finland and Estonia.

Gasum’s CEO Mika Wiljanen in a statement called the shut off “regrettable” but said that the company should still be able to supply gas to consumers. 

“We have been carefully preparing for this situation and provided that there will be no disruptions in the gas transmission network, we will be able to supply all our customers with gas in the coming months,”  Wiljanen said. 

Tags Biden

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Ginni Thomas urged Arizona lawmakers ...
  2. Judge sanctions MyPillow CEO Mike ...
  3. Clyburn says 'the country is in ...
  4. GOP frustration builds with Freedom ...
  5. Ten cities with highest median home ...
  6. IRS to pay 5 percent interest to ...
  7. Florida appeals court reinstates ...
  8. Paul responds to McConnell, says ...
  9. Archbishop bars Pelosi from communion ...
  10. Why Texas, Florida won’t get more ...
  11. Kellyanne Conway: Media coverage of ...
  12. Conservative earthquake rocks Idaho
  13. Cawthorn says ‘it’s time for the ...
  14. Fiona Hill says Putin ‘had to keep ...
  15. Speculation over whether Biden will ...
  16. Tale of two trials: How Sussmann is ...
  17. African scientists baffled by ...
  18. House passes gasoline price-gouging ...
Load more

Video

See all Video