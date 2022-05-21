Record-breaking heat wave hits Northeast US

Officials are warning people to stay hydrated on Saturday as a record-breaking heat wave hits the northeastern part of the country.

“Temps as of 930 AM are already in the low 80s. Today will be HOT with highs in the low to mid 90s. Protect yourself from the heat while working or playing outside. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, take breaks in the shade,” the National Weather Service (NWS) for Baltimore and Washington, D.C., tweeted.

“[Weekend Heat] In case you haven’t heard, it will be HOT this weekend. Please take extra caution if you have plans outside today such as wearing loose-fitting light clothing, exercising during the early morning or late evening hours, and staying hydrated,” reads a tweet from the NWS for Boston.

The NWS Boston’s tweet included the forecast for Saturday in several cities, including 96 degrees in Hartford, Conn.; 89 degrees in Providence, R.I.; 91 degrees in Worcester, Mass.; and 84 degrees in Boston.

Hartford and Worcester are surpassing the heat records for Saturday, according to the NWS Boston.

AccuWeather meteorologist Mark Mancuso said that the heat was intensifying and expanding in the region, saying Saturday was the hottest day of the year for some areas so far.

The Northeast is between 20 and 30 degrees hotter than usual for around this time due to humid and hot air being pushed by southerly winds, stemming from pressure off the Eastern Seaboard, across the area, CNN reported.

Over the next several days 90-degree weather will be felt by close to 170 million people in the U.S., the network noted.