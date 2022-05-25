EPA proposes protections for Alaska salmon fishery, in blow to proposed mine

The Biden administration is moving toward protections for a major sockeye salmon fishery in Alaska — at the expense of a proposed gold and copper mine.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) proposed a decision that would protect the Bristol Bay watershed, dealing yet another blow to the imperiled Pebble Mine project.

The issue has been ongoing for years and has pitted environmentalists, tribes and fishing interests against mining interests.

During the Trump administration the mine, which had been vetoed under former President Obama, appeared on its way to approval.

But after prominent conservatives including Tucker Carlson and Donald Trump Jr. rallied against the move, the Trump administration decided to deny a permit for the mine.

Adding to the controversy ahead of the denial, an activist group released undercover tapes that showed mining executives bragging about political connections and saying the mining could go on for decades longer than they had publicly indicated.

The Biden administration has also previously indicated that it was likely to protect the watershed.

In its latest decision on Wednesday, the administration said that the mine’s construction and operation would result in waste discharges into waters, which would result in a loss of fish habitat.

“The Bristol Bay watershed is a shining example of how our nation’s waters are essential to healthy communities, vibrant ecosystems, and a thriving economy,” EPA administrator Michael Regan said in a statement.

“EPA is committed to following the science, the law, and a transparent public process to determine what is needed to ensure that this irreplaceable and invaluable resource is protected for current and future generations,” he added.

Updated at 10:33 a.m.