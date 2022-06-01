Haaland tests positive for COVID-19

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to the Interior Department.

A department statement said she tested positive after experiencing “mild symptoms.” She last tested negative on Monday during a White House visit and was not in close contact with President Biden.

Haaland is fully vaccinated and was boosted twice. She is isolating and the department said she’s confident she will make a “swift recovery.”

The official canceled her planned travel to the West Coast and is working remotely.

In a tweet, Haaland said she felt “fine” and encouraged the public to stay up-to-date on their vaccines.

“I feel fine and am grateful to be fully vaccinated and twice boosted. I hope everyone stays current on their vaccinations so that, if they are exposed, they too will have milder symptoms,” she wrote.

— Updated at 5:18 p.m.